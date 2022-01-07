Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Rams in Week 18

Jan 07, 2022 at 11:00 AM

The 49ers are looking to stamp their ticket to the postseason as they travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams at 1:25 pm PT on Sunday, January 9. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Joe Buck
  • Color Analyst: Troy Aikman
  • Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Rams matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

010722-BroadcastMap-Wk18

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/espanol. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com/espanol con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 144

Series Record: 49ers lead the series 74-67-3

49ers Away Record vs. the Rams: 49ers lead the series 37-33-1

First Meeting: 20/2/50, Rams won 35-14

Last Meeting: 11/15/21, 49ers won 31-10

RAMS COACHES AND PLAYERS TO KNOW

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Offensive Coordinator: Kevin O'Connell

Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris

Special Teams Coordinator: Joe DeCamillis

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford

Wide Receiver: Cooper Kupp

Offensive Tackle: Andrew Whitworth

Defensive Lineman: Aaron Donald

Defensive Back: Jalen Ramsey

OTHER GAME INFO

49ers and Rams Injury Report

2021 49ers Unofficial Depth Chart

How Can 49ers Replicate Success Against Rams

What's on the Line in the 49ers Season Finale vs. Rams?

Jimmy G to Return to Practice in Advance of Week 18 vs. Rams

2021 Power Rankings: Where Do the 49ers Land Heading into Season Finale?

