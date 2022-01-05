2021 Power Rankings: Where Do the 49ers Land Heading into Season Finale?

Ranking: 13

Previous Rank: 13

The 49ers started ﻿Trey Lance﻿ out of need and they had to have been nervous for a while as the offense sputtered with him. But then he felt more comfortable running and passing as their starter, using all of his assets well and trusting his defense would support him, too. San Francisco definitely has a higher ceiling but more volatile floor with Lance at QB.

The San Francisco 49ers had a problem in Week 17. Fresh off a loss in Tennessee, the Niners were in jeopardy of falling out of the playoff chase in the NFC. The team was also short-handed (so to speak) with quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ nursing a hand injury.

Thanks to the return of running back ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ and a solid performance by rookie signal-caller ﻿Trey Lance﻿, the Niners got the win they needed to maintain control of their own destiny. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the win that San Francisco approached this game as if the postseason had already started.

"It's pretty simple for us," Shanahan said. "I think our playoffs, I kind of thought going into this game that they started today because I had a feeling that was going to go like that and it did. I'm just glad we took care of business. So we got our second playoff game next week."

The 49ers passed this test. But there's an even bigger one looming on the horizon. Sunday afternoon, the 49ers travel to face the NFC West-leading Rams. And if San Francisco loses that game and the New Orleans Saints win, the 49ers would miss the playoffs.

Bay Area fans have to be wondering if they're better off moving forward into the postseason with rookie QB Trey Lance – and the assortment of options he brings to the table – or going back to Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

