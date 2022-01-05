2021 Power Rankings: Where Do the 49ers Land Heading into Season Finale?

The San Francisco 49ers are in control of their own destiny following their Week 17 victory over the Houston Texans heading into the regular season finale. Sitting at 9-7, the 49ers will close out the year in a must-win matchup against a dominant Los Angeles Rams team who is fighting for control of the NFC West division and a home playoff game the ensuing week.
Fans got to see an improved Trey Lance on Sunday, who made his first home start in place of an injured Jimmy Garoppolo, and showed that he is capable of making big time plays in the victory. Meanwhile, the 49ers defense continued it's streak of stifling opposing offenses and getting in on the turnover battle.
In advance of Sunday's Week 18 closure, national pundits provided their final power rankings of the regular season. Here's a look at where the 49ers stand heading into the week.
Ranking: 11
Previous Rank: 12
The Niners have put major resources into key positions like quarterback, left tackle and pass-rusher since GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan arrived in 2017. But they haven't done the same at cornerback, where the largest investment was in Richard Sherman when he was coming off a torn Achilles. In the draft, the Niners haven't taken a cornerback earlier than No. 66, either. San Francisco's raw passing yards allowed numbers are fine, but it leads the NFL with 19 defensive pass interference penalties. A top-level corner could elevate the 49ers defense back into elite territory in 2022.
Ranking: 12
Previous Rank: 13
Trey Lance stepped in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb) on Sunday and did the job, leading the 49ers to a workmanlike 23-7 win over the Texans that puts San Francisco on the precipice of the playoffs. Now things get interesting: Lance's obvious upside makes him a potential X-factor, but Niners coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after Sunday's win that Jimmy G will draw the start against the Rams in the season finale -- if he's healthy enough to do so. Would Shanahan really turn back to his physically compromised veteran with the season on the line? In reality, it will be a roll of the dice no matter which direction he goes.
Ranking: 12
Previous Rank: 12
Trey Lance will need to play better on Sunday if the 49ers are going to beat L.A. again.
Ranking: 12
Previous Rank: 13
Rookie QB Trey Lance was pretty good in his second NFL start, throwing two TD passes in Sunday's victory over the Texans while playing for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo.
Ranking: 12
Previous Rank: 12
Ranking: 13
Previous Rank: 13
The 49ers started Trey Lance out of need and they had to have been nervous for a while as the offense sputtered with him. But then he felt more comfortable running and passing as their starter, using all of his assets well and trusting his defense would support him, too. San Francisco definitely has a higher ceiling but more volatile floor with Lance at QB.
Ranking: 13
Previous Rank: 13
The San Francisco 49ers had a problem in Week 17. Fresh off a loss in Tennessee, the Niners were in jeopardy of falling out of the playoff chase in the NFC. The team was also short-handed (so to speak) with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo nursing a hand injury.
Thanks to the return of running back Elijah Mitchell and a solid performance by rookie signal-caller Trey Lance, the Niners got the win they needed to maintain control of their own destiny. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the win that San Francisco approached this game as if the postseason had already started.
"It's pretty simple for us," Shanahan said. "I think our playoffs, I kind of thought going into this game that they started today because I had a feeling that was going to go like that and it did. I'm just glad we took care of business. So we got our second playoff game next week."
The 49ers passed this test. But there's an even bigger one looming on the horizon. Sunday afternoon, the 49ers travel to face the NFC West-leading Rams. And if San Francisco loses that game and the New Orleans Saints win, the 49ers would miss the playoffs.
Ranking: 14
Previous Rank: 12
Bay Area fans have to be wondering if they're better off moving forward into the postseason with rookie QB Trey Lance – and the assortment of options he brings to the table – or going back to Jimmy Garoppolo.
Ranking: 14
Previous Rank: 13
It looks like it could be Trey Lance the rest of the way for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo. He did some good things in the second half against the Texans, but it will be tough for him to beat the Rams this week.