Keeping the Fire Burning | Brick by Brick

Take an exclusive inside look to the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.
"Brick by Brick," a documentary-style series produced by 49ers Studios, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the 49ers preseason. The three-part series details the everyday lives of 49ers players, coaches and staff and showcases what it takes for them to be successful in their unique NFL journeys.
Episodes are set to premiere on August 16th, 23rd and 30th on the 49ers official YouTube channel and on 49ers.com.
Here's a breakdown of "Brick by Brick" Episode 1:
- 00:00 - QB Brock Purdy's rehab journey
- 02:33 - General manager John Lynch breaks down how he and head coach Kyle Shanahan built the 49ers roster
- 06:06 - Ride into training camp with LBs Fred Warner and Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- 13:05 - Shanahan meets with the team
- 13:50 - First day of practice
- 15:31 - The Faithful at practice
- 16:27 - S Talanoa Hufanga mic'd up at practice
- 19:11 - SAP Stat Zone trivia
- 19:46 - DL Drake Jackson shares "dog mentality"
- 22:07 - Rookie smoothie challenge
- 27:05 - RB Christian McCaffrey talks goals of the season
- 27:46 - First day of padded practice
- 28:28 - WR Brandon Aiyuk and DB Charvarius Wardmic'd up at Practice
- 35:21 - Lynch breaks down training camp
- 36:04 - Episode No. 2 preview
- 36:18 - Credits
