Keeping the Fire Burning | Brick by Brick

Aug 16, 2023 at 05:30 PM
Take an exclusive inside look to the San Francisco 49ers training camp with Season 7 of "Brick by Brick" presented by SAP.

"Brick by Brick," a documentary-style series produced by 49ers Studios, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the 49ers preseason. The three-part series details the everyday lives of 49ers players, coaches and staff and showcases what it takes for them to be successful in their unique NFL journeys.

Episodes are set to premiere on August 16th, 23rd and 30th on the 49ers official YouTube channel and on 49ers.com.

Here's a breakdown of "Brick by Brick" Episode 1:

  • 00:00 - QB Brock Purdy﻿'s rehab journey
  • 02:33 - General manager John Lynch breaks down how he and head coach Kyle Shanahan built the 49ers roster
  • 06:06 - Ride into training camp with LBs Fred Warner and Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  • 13:05 - Shanahan meets with the team
  • 13:50 - First day of practice
  • 15:31 - The Faithful at practice
  • 16:27 - S Talanoa Hufanga mic'd up at practice
  • 19:11 - SAP Stat Zone trivia
  • 19:46 - DL Drake Jackson shares "dog mentality"
  • 22:07 - Rookie smoothie challenge
  • 27:05 - RB Christian McCaffrey talks goals of the season
  • 27:46 - First day of padded practice
  • 28:28 - WR Brandon Aiyuk and DB Charvarius Ward﻿mic'd up at Practice
  • 35:21 - Lynch breaks down training camp
  • 36:04 - Episode No. 2 preview
  • 36:18 - Credits

Players Hit the Field for the First Day of Training Camp

View the top images as players hit the field for the first day of training camp presented by SAP.

DL T.Y. McGill
1 / 33

DL T.Y. McGill

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
2 / 33

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Tay Martin
4 / 33

WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 33

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
6 / 33

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
7 / 33

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
8 / 33

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
9 / 33

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
10 / 33

DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Zane Gonzalez
11 / 33

K Zane Gonzalez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
12 / 33

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
13 / 33

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
14 / 33

TE Cameron Latu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 33

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
16 / 33

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
17 / 33

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 33

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd
TE Charlie Woerner
19 / 33

TE Charlie Woerner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
20 / 33

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
21 / 33

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Zane Gonzalez
22 / 33

K Zane Gonzalez

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
23 / 33

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
24 / 33

S Talanoa Hufanga

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
25 / 33

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
26 / 33

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
27 / 33

CB D'Shawn Jamison

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
29 / 33

QB Trey Lance

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
30 / 33

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
31 / 33

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Kinlaw
32 / 33

DL Javon Kinlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
33 / 33

WR Dazz Newsome

Kym Fortino/49ers
