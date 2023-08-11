A Leader in the Locker Room: How Brock Purdy is Embracing His Role in 2023

In the San Francisco 49ers first joint practice with the Raiders in Las Vegas, quarterback ﻿Brock Purdy﻿ took the lead in the first-team offense. He's unlikely to play in the preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium per head coach Kyle Shanahan, but is handling his routine functions as the first-team quarterback throughout joint practices.

Since first taking the reins of San Francisco's offense towards the end of the 2022 season, Purdy has been praised by his teammates and coaches for his confidence under center. The poise he displayed in his rookie season hasn't wavered despite working back from offseason surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow.

"Yeah, my arm feels great," Purdy said. "Just still building back-to-back days and trying to gain all the strength that I can back from the rehab process of things. I feel really confident."

Stepping in as the starting quarterback in Week 14 last season, Purdy lead the 49ers to a five-game win streak and helped San Francisco earn the No. 2 seed in the NFC. In those games, Purdy completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 1,098 yards, 11 touchdowns and only two interceptions, also running in a score.

"He's doing some good things," Shanahan said. "We're not worried about Brock. Brock's the real deal. He knows how to play and we've just got to have our team keep getting better and he'll keep getting better as we go."