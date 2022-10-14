Four Downs: How the 49ers Can Find Success vs. Falcons Despite Injuries

2nd Down: Who Are You Most Looking Forward to See Play Against the Falcons?

After seeing his performance against the Panthers, it's hard not to be excited about Coleman. His first outing for the 49ers was certainly a productive one with the veteran running back reaching the end zone on the ground and through the air. His receiving touchdown came on his first snap of game action, so that's definitely one way to set the bar high for expectations moving forward. Given the fact that the running back room was hit with the injury bug early in the season, it's good to see that the "next man up" for the 49ers is keeping the ground game alive and well.

I'm very excited to watch Wilson Jr. and Coleman against the Falcons. They were a nice duo vs. the Panthers, combining the great running ability of Wilson Jr. and Coleman's skills catching the football out of the backfield. Wilson Jr. carried the ball 17 times for 120 yards and a touchdown. Coleman registered three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown, and also had one rushing touchdown. I'm expecting these two players to continue to be a problem for opposing defenses. If they are able to be consistent, that's great news for the 49ers while they get back injured players like Elijah Mitchell.