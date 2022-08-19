Four Downs: Bold Predictions for SF's Matchup Against Vikings

1st Down: What is Your Expectation for the Team's First Away Game?

@LindseyLares: An Opportunity for Young Players

With most of the expected starters likely sitting out this second preseason game, I anticipate younger players and rookies to get the bulk of the playing time versus the Vikings. This could be a huge opportunity for these players to prove they belong on the 49ers 53-man roster with the final cut slated for the end of the month. U.S. Bank Stadium is a great venue, so playing there should be a good first experience for less tenured members of the team.

@JesusZarate87: Players Looking to Earn a Spot on the Roster

In the team's first away game, I expect to see many of the rookies and players who are fighting for a spot on the team to continue to make progress. Especially, because this game will be a great opportunity for many of those guys to showcase all of their talent and growth. I am assuming most of those players that still need to secure a spot on the roster will play the majority of the time. Shanahan said before these preseason games that he does not want to play the starters during the second game. That means other players have a great chance to make a good impression against the Vikings.

@BriMcDonaldTV: Tenured Players to Serve as Leaders