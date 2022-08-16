49ers Make Their First Wave of 2022 Roster Reductions

Aug 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced their first wave of roster reductions ahead of the 2022 regular season.

All NFL teams were required to trim their rosters from the 90-man offseason maximum to 85 by the end of Tuesday.

Released:

  • CB Darqueze Dennard
  • DL Robert Nkemdiche

Waived:

  • FB Josh Hokit
  • WR KeeSean Johnson
  • DL Tomasi Laulile

The 49ers officially have 86 players on the roster, since they have an exemption for Active/Non-Football Injury defensive lineman Kalia Davis.

In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:

  • Tuesday, August 16: Down to 85
  • Tuesday, August 23: Down to 80
  • Tuesday, August 30: Down to 53

The 49ers have traveled to Minnesota for a series of joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings that will take place on Wednesday and Thursday at the TCO Performance Center, with a preseason game to follow at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Related Content

news

49ers Release DL Robert Nkemdiche

The 49ers have released defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche.

news

Última Práctica de los 49ers Antes de Viajar a Minnesota

Los San Francisco 49ers realizaron una práctica más este lunes antes de irse de viaje a Minnesota donde entrenarán dos días seguidos con los Vikings.

news

Shanahan Shares Updates on 49ers Injuries Ahead of #SFvsMIN

Kyle Shanahan gave insight to San Francisco's injury statuses before the team travels to Minnesota for joint practices and preseason Week 2 against the Vikings.

news

49ers Release a Cornerback and Waive Three Players

The 49ers have release CB Darqueze Dennard and waived FB Josh Hokit, WR KeeSean Johnson and DL Tomasi Laulile.

Advertising