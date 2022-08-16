49ers Make Their First Wave of 2022 Roster Reductions

On Tuesday, the San Francisco 49ers announced their first wave of roster reductions ahead of the 2022 regular season.

All NFL teams were required to trim their rosters from the 90-man offseason maximum to 85 by the end of Tuesday.

Released:

CB Darqueze Dennard

DL Robert Nkemdiche

Waived:

FB Josh Hokit

WR KeeSean Johnson

DL Tomasi Laulile

The 49ers officially have 86 players on the roster, since they have an exemption for Active/Non-Football Injury defensive lineman Kalia Davis.

In the lead up to the 2022 NFL regular season, all 32 teams must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league:

Tuesday, August 16: Down to 85

Tuesday, August 23: Down to 80

Tuesday, August 30: Down to 53