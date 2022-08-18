What Shanahan, Lance, Kittle and Bosa Had To Say About Joint Practice with Vikings

Kittle on Lance's first practice against the Vikings:

"I think there was good plays and bad plays, like most practices. I think he made some throws he had to make, I think he missed a couple, but it's practice. Hopefully he's taking steps forward... Trey has consistently gotten better and better every single day. He's way better than he was when we first got him. He's better than he was last year. He's better than he was in OTAs. So as long as I keep seeing his small consistent steps in the same direction, it will lead to great results. I'm pretty confident his ability.

"With us around him, we've just got to continue to make plays. So he gets those consistent reps and just builds a little bit of momentum. I think it's a good start, and we're looking forward to tomorrow."

Kittle on the experience of joint practices:

"Both teams here are trying to get better. You don't see guys trying to go out of their way just to hit someone or start a fight or something like that, you have two teams that are trying to get better. When you can compete in this environment where you can slow it down and talk about stuff and the bolts aren't flying, it's really beneficial to both teams. Honestly, I think these two practices are more important than the game, you have a chance here to show out in front of a lot of people like coaching staff and all the scouts, everybody gets to see it."

Kittle on what team bonding has been like during travel: