Live Blog: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (Week 3)

Sep 25, 2022
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates, highlights, stats and analysis during the team's Week 3 matchup at Empower Field at Mile High.

Game Information

  • San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos
  • Sunday, September 25, 2022
  • Empower Field at Mile High

About the Matchup

  • Total Matchups: 15
  • Series Record: 49ers lead the series 8-7
  • 49ers Away Record vs. Broncos: Broncos lead the series 4-2

San Francisco 49ers

Head coach: Kyle Shanahan

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

Denver Broncos

Head Coach: Nathaniel Hackett

Players to watch:

Offense

Defense

