49ers Players Highlight Importance of Starting Playoffs with Home-Field Advantage

RB Jordan Mason:

"The Faithful love to get into the game, it's incredible. I just love this team. To come into this organization and be able to go into the playoffs for my first season is really something."

DL Nick Bosa:

"Our crowd is one of the best in the league and they travel as good as anybody. Hopefully they don't have to do much traveling this year, but having a packed Levi's® is a big advantage."

DB Jimmie Ward:

"It's cool because we get to play in front of our fans and that helps especially when we're on defense. Fans can get loud and the offense probably won't be able to hear the snap count. They'll probably have to go on the silent count and sometimes that can play a part in our advantage."

QB Brock Purdy:

"It's everything, especially when the game is on the line and we've got to create momentum. Being at home definitely helps with that kind of stuff... I remember my first home game, coming out and seeing everyone just walking around outside the stadium and how alive everything was, the energy, you can just feel it. There's something different about this place."

WR Brandon Aiyuk:

"It's super important. The Faithful have been behind us all season long. To be able to play in front of them and not have to take a plane or get on a bus and worry about travel time, we can use that time to focus on playing football. We'll get our bodies prepared and our minds prepared to go out there in front of our home crowd and play football... It's going to be fun, we need the Faithful to bring the energy, we know y'all will. We're excited to see y'all this week and we're ready to put on a show for you guys."

LB Fred Warner:

"It's huge, big time. The Faithful are the best fan base in the world. Levi's®, I know it's going to be rockin' for the first playoff game against Seattle. I'm excited about it... The Faithful bring it every single week."

CB Charvarius Ward:

"The fans are lit. They kind of surprised me during the regular season, they were really lit... Postseason means a lot more. You can only take it one game per week so they better come out turnt up because we're going to come out turnt up. We're going to match their energy."

