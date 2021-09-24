Four Downs: Can 49ers Overcome Early Injury Woes to Stay Undefeated?

1st Down: Biggest Takeaway from Week 2

@KeianaMartinTV: Defense Might Be the Story, But Don't Overlook 49ers O-Line

Giving credit where credit is due, but San Franciso's new-look offensive line has exceeded expectations so far in pass protection through the first two weeks of the season. Pro Football Focus noted the unit has allowed just seven quarterback pressures over two games, the lowest mark in the NFL. Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday's contest virtually unscathed due to the protection up front while allowing the quarterback a career-high 9.1 yards per attempt.

They'll have an opportunity to put up a repeat performance in Week 3 against a Packers team that allowed Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff the second-longest time to throw in his career according to Next Gen Stats, which could bode well for Deebo Samuel﻿, George Kittle and Co. It's worth noting, the Packers defense is without Pro Bowl edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who was placed on Injured Reserve with a lingering back injury.

Green Bay's defense allowed seven passing scores through the first two games of the season and struggled to generate a pass rush, notching their first sack of the game midway into the fourth quarter. While the unit is still working out the kinks in the run game (more on that later), an encore outing could be the boost the offense needs to get off to a quick start early.

@WesHod: The Packers Offense is Still Explosive

While Green Bay got off to a slow start against New Orleans, it bounced back nicely in Monday night's home opener against the Detroit Lions. After carrying the ball just 15 times for 43 yards against the Saints, the Packers committed to the run against the Lions and it set the foundation for the rest of the offense. With Detroit playing its safeties back, Green Bay did a better job of making the Lions pay underneath. Aaron Jones went off for 115 total yards and four touchdowns (his three receiving scores were the most in a game by a Packers running back in 79 years). This is a much-bigger test Sunday night against a talented and veteran San Francisco defense but the No. 1 scoring offense from a year ago got some of its swagger back with that 35-point outing against Detroit. It'll be interesting to see if the Packers can keep that train moving against one of the league's top defensive units.

2nd Down: Biggest Question Mark Heading into Week 3

@KeianaMartinTV: Running Back

Who would have thought the deepest position on the 49ers roster heading into the season would quickly become alarmingly thin just three weeks into the 2021 campaign? After losing Raheem Mostert for the season in Week 1, the 49ers were without Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), Trey Sermon (concussion) and JaMycal Hasty (ankle) by the mid-point of the fourth quarter in Week 2 with newcomer Trenton Cannon as the lone healthy back on the roster. Hasty has already been ruled OUT for Sunday and Kyle Shanahan is "holding out hope" for Mitchell, who has been declared doubtful.

The 49ers might have to look to practice squad members Kerryon Johnson﻿, Jacques Patrick and Chris Thompson this week to relieve their woes at running back. Sermon was a full participant on Friday, which could point to added relief to the 49ers backfield. Shanahan alluded to having to alter his gameplan with the number of new faces stepping in. San Francisco's backfield will need to get caught up to speed quickly after posting a mere 3.1 yards per attempt in Week 2 against the Eagles.

@WesHod: Left Tackle