Who Were the 49ers Top Performers From 'Gritty' Win vs. Eagles?

The San Francisco 49ers escaped Philadelphia in a gritty win over the Eagles in Week 2 to improve their season record to 2-0. San Francisco's defense was the highlight of the contest, limiting Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts to just 12 completions for 190 yards and an 80.0 passer rating, a noteable turnaround from his 264-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Atlanta Falcons just a week ago. However, after a slow start to open the game, the 49ers offense found its groove, posting 306 total net yards and two touchdowns en roue to the victory.

Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several 49ers who were key to the team's victory in Philly. Here are some notable standouts from Sunday's contest:

1. ﻿Arden Key – 84.2 overall grade

Key played in just 19 snaps against the Eagles but earned the highest overall grade on the 49ers. Key notched two quarterback pressures (hit, hurry) and recorded a batted pass. He was a part of a 49ers pass rush that pressured Eagles signal caller Hurts on 14 of his 30 dropbacks, allowing the quarterback just two completions during those plays.

2. ﻿Trent Williams – 81.8 overall grade

For the second-straight week, the 49ers left tackle was the highest-graded offensive player coming out of Sunday's contest. Williams allowed just one quarterback pressure (hurry) in 33 pass blocking snaps. He has earned a 92.0 overall grade through the first two weeks of the season, the highest among any NFL tackle.

3. Laken Tomlinson – 81.2 overall grade

Williams' fellow linemate was also stout in pass protection. Tomlinson also allowed just one quarterback pressure (hit) in 33 pass blocking snaps. He has earned an 81.0 overall grade through two weeks, which currently ranks fourth among all NFL guards.

It's worth noting, the 49ers offensive line has allowed just seven quarterback pressures over two games, the lowest mark in the NFL.

4. Arik Armstead – 78.2 overall grade

Armstead has strung together two noteworthy performances to open the season. On Sunday, the defensive lineman notched six quarterback pressures, all hurries. Armstead now has 15 quarterback pressures on the season, the second most in the NFL behind Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (19). Armstead was also instrumental in stopping the Eagles failed fourth-down "Philly Special."

Armstead along with edge defender ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ combined for 10 total pressures in Week 2 and posted 27.3 percent and 19.2 percent win rates, respectively, per PFF.

5. Deebo Samuel – 73.9 overall grade

For the second-straight week, Samuel led all 49ers pass catchers in targets and receptions. He closed out his Week 2 performance with 93 yards on six receptions. Samuel averaged 8.0 yards after the catch against Philadelphia and broke three tackles on his six catches. He also produced three receptions of 15-plus yards, the 49ers lone explosive pass plays on the day. His 282 receiving yards over the first two weeks of the season leads the league, and his 157 yards after the catch is tied for first with Arizona Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore. Samuel is currently averaging 10.5 yards per reception after the catch.

6. D.J. Jones – 73.6 overall grade

San Francisco's nose tackle earned a 78.5 run defense grade against the Eagles. Jones recorded three runs stops in his 14 run defense snaps on Sunday.

Honorable Mention

San Francisco's rookie corner earned an 82.1 coverage grade in Week 2. Lenoir was targeted on 11 of the Eagles 24 passing attempts, allowing just four catches on those 11 targets for 111 yards and one pass breakup. One of those targets was a 91-yard reception to Eagles receiver Quez Watkins, which was the lone first down the rookie allowed on the day.