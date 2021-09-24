49ers 'Holding Out Hope' for RB Elijah Mitchell; Packers LT Doubtful

As of Friday, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the San Francisco 49ers backfield. Following back-to-back injuries to Elijah Mitchell (shoulder), JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and Trey Sermon (concussion), the 49ers were forced to look look outside their roster this week to bring in some added assistance. Adding to ﻿Trenton Cannon﻿, who the team claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens following the loss of Raheem Mostert﻿, newcomers Kerryon Johnson, Jacques Patrick and ﻿Chris Thompson﻿ are three options the team could call up from its practice squad to the active roster this week.

While Mitchell has been ruled doubtful for Sunday, head coach Kyle Shanahan is "holding out hope" the running back will show signs of improvement in advance of Sunday night.

Additionally, Sermon was a full participant on Friday, which could point to added relief to the 49ers backfield heading into Week 3.

"With the rules of protocol, you can't do everything, but he's been great all week," Shanahan said of the rookie. "Just what he's been able to do in individual and getting to do everything today. You're never fully sure of it until he's clear. But he's been great all week."

Defensively, Arik Armstead (adductor), Javon Kinlaw (knee) and Emmanuel Moseley (knee) were in uniform at the start of Friday's practice and have all been ruled questionable. If Moseley is unable to go, the 49ers will likely look to their same lineup from Week 2, with rookie ﻿Deommodore Lenoir ﻿ getting the start opposite veteran corner ﻿Josh Norman﻿.

Big news for the Packers as Elgton Jenkins has been ruled as doubtful heading into Sunday. Jenkins has manned Green Bay's left tackle spot to open the season with All-Pro veteran David Bakhtiari on PUP. The offensive lineman did not practice this week while dealing with an ankle injury from Green Bay's Monday night matchup. With Jenkins doubtful, the Packers might look to veteran Dennis Kelly or undrafted tackle Yosh Nijman, who played just 14 offensive snaps last season, to step up in Jenkins' place.

"There's definitely an outside chance but we'll list him as doubtful," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. "If he can come around in the next 48 hours or whatever before we kick off, then we'd let him go."

Here's a look at the full injury report heading into #GBvsSF:

49ers

OUT

DT Kevin Givens (ankle)

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle)

Doubtful

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder)

Questionable

DE Arik Armstead (adductor)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee)

Packers

Doubtful

G Elgton Jenkins (ankle)

Questionable