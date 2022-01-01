A Potential Week 17 Battle Between Rookie QBs Trey Lance, Davis Mills

1st Down: Biggest Takeaway from Week 16

@KeianaMartinTV: The Turnover Battle Dictates San Francisco's Success

It is in fact true that numbers don't lie, and it certainly is evident in San Francisco's success (and lack thereof) in the turnover battle. The 49ers are a perfect 7-0 this season when an interception is not thrown. On the contrary, they're just 1-7 when the signal caller throws at least one pick.

Coughing up the ball has played a significant factor in the 49ers outcomes this season.

Last week, the Titans came up with two turnovers and managed to score seven points off those plays – a costly series considering San Francisco fell to Tennessee by three points.

Conversely, after giving up the ball four times to the Pittsburgh Steelers the week prior, San Francisco's defense failed to show up in the takeaways department.

With so much on the line heading into the final two games of the season, ball security will be critical for San Francisco's offense – that goes for their entire group of offensive skill players and whoever will be under center on Sunday. With questions surrounding ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s (thumb) availability, the 49ers will hope ﻿Trey Lance﻿'s improvements in decision making and accuracy will translate to the field in his (potential) second-career start.

@DeepSlant: The Texans are Playing Much Better than Their Record

The biggest takeaway was that the Houston Texans found a way to win for the second week in a row under a first-year head coach in David Culley. Down 10 starters and with a rookie quarterback missing his No. 1 target in Brandin Cooks, plus a defense facing a prolific Chargers offense, this team came up with big plays when it mattered most.

Davis Mills, in his ninth start, completed 21-of-27 passes (77.8 percent) for 254 yards, two touchdowns and a 130.6 passer rating, the second-highest rating of his career. The offensive line was without starters Tytus Howard and Justin Britt but paved the way for the best rushing performance of the season. The offense ran the ball and gained 189 net yards rushing, led by Rex Burkhead who rushed for 149 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns.

The defense had three takeaways, including a fourth-quarter pick-six by Tavierre Thomas, named AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Defensive back Jonathan Owens, in his second-career start, finished with two takeaways on defense, an interception and a fumble recovery.

The Week 16 performance was one where a lot of different players, including backups, stepped up against a playoff-caliber team to prove they are better than their record.

2nd Down: How Do You Assess the Quarterback Position Heading into Week 17?

@KeianaMartinTV: 49ers QB(s) Should be Well Equipped

Since training camp, the 49ers have stood firm on the quarterback who best gives San Francisco a chance to win will start. Through essentially 16 weeks, that has been Garoppolo. But things could change with health being a concern for the veteran heading into Sunday. Garoppolo sustained a Grade 3 sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb which has put his start on Sunday in doubt. Should Garoppolo be unable to dress, the 49ers will look to their No. 3 overall pick to make his second-career start under center.

While stepping in for Garoppolo in Week 5, who was dealing with a calf injury, Lance finished his first start against the Arizona Cardinals completing 15-of-29 passing for 192 yards and an interception, which was thrown early in the game. He also added 16 rushes for 89 yards and a near-goal line rushing score.

While making his first start, Lance played better as the game progressed. And according to 49ers coaches and players, he's done the same in practice.

The 49ers have noted their confidence in Lance, in particular, how he's performed in practice over the last few weeks. Acknowledging his improved accuracy and decision making, Lance appears to understandably be more comfortable in the 49ers offense than he was 12 weeks prior.

He has had a full week of practice with the first-team offense that includes a cast of playmakers who weren't on the field with him in the first half of the season (namely ﻿George Kittle﻿ and ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿).

On Friday, Lance discussed learning from his mistakes in his earlier appearances. And entering Sunday well equipped with a game plan and supporting cast should bode well for whomever the 49ers have starting under center on Sunday.

@DeepSlant: Davis Mills' Growth in Confidence

Davis Mills has shown tremendous growth and improvement over the course of his rookie season. In Week 2, he saw his first action when he entered the game for an injured Tyrod Taylor. Mills would go on to start the next six games while Taylor was on IR, but the offense struggled. Mills had his best performance against the New England Patriots in Week 5 when he threw three touchdown passes, but then went two games without any touchdown drives. There were flashes of talent, but Mills showed inconsistency and the offense as a whole struggled, unable to get the run game going.