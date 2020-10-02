Morning Report: Previewing #PHIvsSF on 'Sunday Night Football'

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 2.
Sunday's Matchup
5 Things to Watch For as 49ers Return to Levi's® in Week 4
- Between both teams, 24 players have landed on the week's injury reports so far this week. How will players step up on both sides on Sunday?
- Could Deebo Samuel make his 2020 season debut?
- All signs point to the return of George Kittle in Week 4.
- It'll be trench warfare as the Eagles defensive line looks to create back-to-back weeks with standout performances.
- The 49ers will appear in their first of five primetime games of the season, the max that can be allotted.
How to Watch and Listen
The 49ers return home to Levi's® Stadium to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, October 4. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
Quick Hits
On the latest episode of 49ers Unscripted, Brandon Aiyuk discussed his team-leading Week 3 performance against the Giants that earned him a "Rookie of the Week" nomination, his relationship with fellow receiver Deebo Samuel and his appreciation of Kyle Shanahan's wizardry. Listen now on 49ers.com and Apple Podcasts.
George Kittle spoke with media on Thursday to discuss his excitement to return to the field and what he saw from the tight end group while he was sidelined with a knee injury. Watch the video below. 👇
The 49ers Foundation Dig For Gold sale offers Faithful the opportunity to purchase unique, one-of-a-kind items that come straight from the team's locker room. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. This week, fans can bid on a Joe Montana signed football, Joe Staley game-worn jersey, Jerry Rice autographed throwback helmet and more at 49ers.com/digforgold.
Flashback Friday
In Week 3 of the 1989 season, the Philadelphia Eagles led the 49ers 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Joe Montana had been sacked eight times. What happened next was one for the history books. Relive the team's comeback victory below. 👇
Say Cheese
