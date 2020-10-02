Morning Report: Previewing #PHIvsSF on 'Sunday Night Football'

Quick Hits

On the latest episode of 49ers Unscripted, ﻿ Brandon Aiyuk ﻿ discussed his team-leading Week 3 performance against the Giants that earned him a "Rookie of the Week" nomination, his relationship with fellow receiver ﻿ Deebo Samuel ﻿ and his appreciation of Kyle Shanahan's wizardry. Listen now on 49ers.com and Apple Podcasts .

﻿George Kittle﻿ spoke with media on Thursday to discuss his excitement to return to the field and what he saw from the tight end group while he was sidelined with a knee injury. Watch the video below. 👇