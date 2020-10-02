Presented by

Morning Report: Previewing #PHIvsSF on 'Sunday Night Football'

Oct 02, 2020 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 2.

Sunday's Matchup

5 Things to Watch For as 49ers Return to Levi's® in Week 4

  1. Between both teams, 24 players have landed on the week's injury reports so far this week. How will players step up on both sides on Sunday?
  2. Could ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ make his 2020 season debut?
  3. All signs point to the return of ﻿George Kittle﻿ in Week 4.
  4. It'll be trench warfare as the Eagles defensive line looks to create back-to-back weeks with standout performances.
  5. The 49ers will appear in their first of five primetime games of the season, the max that can be allotted.

Read More >>>

How to Watch and Listen

The 49ers return home to Levi's® Stadium to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football" at 5:20 pm PT on Sunday, October 4. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

Quick Hits

On the latest episode of 49ers Unscripted, ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ discussed his team-leading Week 3 performance against the Giants that earned him a "Rookie of the Week" nomination, his relationship with fellow receiver ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ and his appreciation of Kyle Shanahan's wizardry. Listen now on 49ers.com and Apple Podcasts.

--

﻿George Kittle﻿ spoke with media on Thursday to discuss his excitement to return to the field and what he saw from the tight end group while he was sidelined with a knee injury. Watch the video below. 👇

--

The 49ers Foundation Dig For Gold sale offers Faithful the opportunity to purchase unique, one-of-a-kind items that come straight from the team's locker room. All proceeds support the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth. This week, fans can bid on a Joe Montana signed football, Joe Staley game-worn jersey, Jerry Rice autographed throwback helmet and more at 49ers.com/digforgold.

Flashback Friday

In Week 3 of the 1989 season, the Philadelphia Eagles led the 49ers 21-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Joe Montana had been sacked eight times. What happened next was one for the history books. Relive the team's comeback victory below. 👇

Say Cheese

49ers Players Begin Preparations for 'SNF' vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Take a look at the best images from Wednesday's practice as San Francisco shifts its focus to Week 4 and the Philadelphia Eagles.

QB Nick Mullens
1 / 55

QB Nick Mullens

LB Fred Warner
2 / 55

LB Fred Warner

WR Trent Taylor
3 / 55

WR Trent Taylor

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
4 / 55

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

T Mike McGlinchey
5 / 55

T Mike McGlinchey

WR Jauan Jennings
6 / 55

WR Jauan Jennings

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
7 / 55

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DT Javon Kinlaw
8 / 55

DT Javon Kinlaw

WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 55

WR Brandon Aiyuk

TE George Kittle
10 / 55

TE George Kittle

QB Nick Mullens
11 / 55

QB Nick Mullens

49ers Tight Ends
12 / 55

49ers Tight Ends

FB Kyle Juszczyk
13 / 55

FB Kyle Juszczyk

RB Jamycal Hasty
14 / 55

RB Jamycal Hasty

DL Kevin Givens
15 / 55

DL Kevin Givens

WR Jauan Jennings
16 / 55

WR Jauan Jennings

TE Ross Dwelley
17 / 55

TE Ross Dwelley

LB Fred Warner
18 / 55

LB Fred Warner

QB C.J. Beathard
19 / 55

QB C.J. Beathard

RB Jerick McKinnon
20 / 55

RB Jerick McKinnon

WR Trent Taylor and TE George Kittle
21 / 55

WR Trent Taylor and TE George Kittle

LB Kwon Alexander
22 / 55

LB Kwon Alexander

S Marcell Harris
23 / 55

S Marcell Harris

DL Ziggy Ansah
24 / 55

DL Ziggy Ansah

WR Kendrick Bourne
25 / 55

WR Kendrick Bourne

LB Fred Warner
26 / 55

LB Fred Warner

K Robbie Gould
27 / 55

K Robbie Gould

CB Ken Webster
28 / 55

CB Ken Webster

CB Brian Allen
29 / 55

CB Brian Allen

LB Kwon Alexander
30 / 55

LB Kwon Alexander

WR Deebo Samuel
31 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel

FB Kyle Juszczyk
32 / 55

FB Kyle Juszczyk

WR Brandon Aiyuk and CB Ken Webster
33 / 55

WR Brandon Aiyuk and CB Ken Webster

TE George Kittle
34 / 55

TE George Kittle

49ers Offense
35 / 55

49ers Offense

CB Dontae Johnson
36 / 55

CB Dontae Johnson

DL Alex Barrett
37 / 55

DL Alex Barrett

RB Jerick McKinnon
38 / 55

RB Jerick McKinnon

49ers Offense
39 / 55

49ers Offense

TE Charlie Woerner
40 / 55

TE Charlie Woerner

QB Nick Mullens, P Mitch Wishnowsky and WR Mohamed Sanu
41 / 55

QB Nick Mullens, P Mitch Wishnowsky and WR Mohamed Sanu

WR Deebo Samuel
42 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel

TE George Kittle
43 / 55

TE George Kittle

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
44 / 55

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

WR Mohamed Sanu
45 / 55

WR Mohamed Sanu

DL Darrion Daniels
46 / 55

DL Darrion Daniels

49ers Offense
47 / 55

49ers Offense

OL Tom Compton and OL Colton McKivitz
48 / 55

OL Tom Compton and OL Colton McKivitz

2020 49ers
49 / 55

2020 49ers

WR Trent Taylor
50 / 55

WR Trent Taylor

WR Dante Pettis
51 / 55

WR Dante Pettis

WR Deebo Samuel
52 / 55

WR Deebo Samuel

LB Kwon Alexander
53 / 55

LB Kwon Alexander

WR Kendrick Bourne and LB Joe Walker
54 / 55

WR Kendrick Bourne and LB Joe Walker

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
55 / 55

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Advertising