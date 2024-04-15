 Skip to main content
Morning Report: 49ers Hall of Famer Spotted at Local Pro Day 🗞️

Apr 15, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 15th.

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Cornerbacks

The San Francisco 49ers added three cornerbacks to the team, signing Chase Lucas, Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deals in free agency.

Keep reading to learn more about the 49ers newest cornerbacks.

Terrell Owens Supports Son, Terique Owens, at 49ers Local Pro Day

Football returned to Levi's® Stadium on Wednesday, if only just for the afternoon. Forty prospects with Bay Area ties, a handful of free agent tryout players and Hall of Fame wide receiver and San Francisco 49ers great, Terrell Owens, were on hand for the organization's local pro day.

Owens called it career following the 2010 season after spending 16 years in the league, so his attendance to Wednesday's workout was strictly in supportive father capacity. His eldest son, Terique Owens, is a 2024 wide receiver prospect, looking to land a spot with an NFL team at the end of the month.

49ers Players Go Viral for First Pitches and Punt at SF Giants Opening Day

Follow Fred Warner to SF Giants Opening Day to Throw the First Pitch!

San Francisco 49ers players helped kick off baseball season in The Bay, making a special appearance at Oracle Park for the San Francisco Giants Opening Day.

After a seven-game stretch on the road, the Giants received a warm welcome from linebacker Fred Warner, wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and punter Mitch Wishnowsky for their home opener. The Niners sported personalized SF Giants jerseys and took part in the team's pregame ceremonies.

49ers Host Local Pro Day Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

On Wednesday, NFL prospects with Bay Area ties and four current free agents showcased their skills at Levi's® Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers local pro day.

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson and several others from the 49ers coaching staff and personnel department were on hand to observe and evaluate the 40-plus athletes in attendance. San Francisco's local pro day allows for players who either grew up in the region or suited up for a university within the area to run through a workout and get face-time with the executives making draft decisions later in the month.

2023 in Review: Best of Charvarius Ward Gameday Fits 👔

Reviewing some of the best looks from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward throughout the 2023 season.

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Sideline Player Portraits

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers sideline portraits throughout the 2023 season.

