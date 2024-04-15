Morning Report: 49ers Hall of Famer Spotted at Local Pro Day 🗞️

49ers Host Local Pro Day Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson and several others from the 49ers coaching staff and personnel department were on hand to observe and evaluate the 40-plus athletes in attendance. San Francisco's local pro day allows for players who either grew up in the region or suited up for a university within the area to run through a workout and get face-time with the executives making draft decisions later in the month.