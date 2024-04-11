49ers Players Go Viral for First Pitches and Punt at SF Giants Opening Day

The 49ers entered the field in regular gameday fashion, with a boombox in hand to get the players and crowd pumped up for the big day. Their entrance on Friday had a SF Giants twist to it, with the team's mascot Lou Seal leading the 49ers players out of the tunnel. The ballpark's video boards projected "2023 NFC Champions" and fans in the crowd got loud to celebrate their local football team.

Warner and Samuel Sr. stepped to the mound for traditional first pitches before the Giants competed against the San Diego Padres.