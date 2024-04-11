49ers Players Go Viral for First Pitches and Punt at SF Giants Opening Day

San Francisco 49ers players helped kick off baseball season in The Bay, making a special appearance at Oracle Park for the San Francisco Giants Opening Day.
After a seven-game stretch on the road, the Giants received a warm welcome from linebacker Fred Warner, wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. and punter Mitch Wishnowsky for their home opener. The Niners sported personalized SF Giants jerseys and took part in the team's pregame ceremonies.
The 49ers entered the field in regular gameday fashion, with a boombox in hand to get the players and crowd pumped up for the big day. Their entrance on Friday had a SF Giants twist to it, with the team's mascot Lou Seal leading the 49ers players out of the tunnel. The ballpark's video boards projected "2023 NFC Champions" and fans in the crowd got loud to celebrate their local football team.
Warner and Samuel Sr. stepped to the mound for traditional first pitches before the Giants competed against the San Diego Padres.
"Growing up I wasn't a huge baseball fan, but ever since I got out here I wanted to try to get involved in The Bay's community and my wife and I started going to Giants games," Warner shared in an episode of Career in Looks. "I don't think I'd ever been to a baseball game before that, but the Giants games are so fun. We love going and that's my team now."
Shortly after, Wishnowsky took a football to the outfield for the MLB's first ceremonial punt to open up the contest.
"The Boomin' Onion" launched the football from right field, over the heads of hundreds of fans and into the water of McCovey Cove. Water canons shot off and a nearby kayaker retrieved San Francisco's unofficial first "Splash Hit" of the year. Watch the epic water-bound punt in the video below:
The first pitches and punts from the 49ers players served the Giants well in their home opener, as the team recorded a walk-off 3-2 win over the Padres.
