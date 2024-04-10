49ers Host Local Pro Day Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

On Wednesday, NFL prospects with Bay Area ties and four current free agents showcased their skills at Levi's® Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers local pro day.
President of football operations and general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson and several others from the 49ers coaching staff and personnel department were on hand to observe and evaluate the 40-plus athletes in attendance. San Francisco's local pro day allows for players who either grew up in the region or suited up for a university within the area to run through a workout and get face-time with the executives making draft decisions later in the month.
This year's local pro day group included wide receiver Terique Owens, son of 49ers great and Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens. He is one of a few prospects from this incoming 2024 draft class that could become a legacy pick for San Francisco. The others include wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, son of Ed McCaffrey and running back Frank Gore Jr., son of Frank Gore, all of whom did not participate in local pro day.
The 2024 NFL Draft opens up on Thursday, April 25 and runs through Saturday April 27. For the first time since the 2021 season, the 49ers are slated to make a first-round draft selection (No. 31-overall) in addition to nine other picks in the rounds that follow. To view a full list of the 49ers 2024 NFL Draft picks, click here.
Below is the full list of athletes that participated in local pro day:
|Position
|Name
|College
|Hometown
|CB
|Maxwell Anderson
|Weber State
|Hayward, CA
|CB
|Chigozie Anusiem
|Colorado State
|La Habra, CA
|CB
|Isaiah Avery
|Portland State
|Antioch, CA
|LB
|Armon Bailey
|Sacramento State
|Vallejo, CA
|P
|Travis Benham
|Montana
|San Francisco, CA
|WR
|Jermaine Braddock
|Portland State
|Covina, CA
|OL
|Matthew Cindric
|California
|Sammamish, WA
|S
|Naseme Colvin
|Weber State
|Richmond, CA
|CB
|Ryan Cooper Jr.
|Oregon State
|San Jose, CA
|QB
|Chevan Cordeiro
|San Jose State
|Honolulu, HI
|LS
|Andrew Gonneville
|San Jose State
|Mission Viejo, CA
|WR
|Brian Hightower
|California
|Los Angeles, CA
|DL
|Mark Ho Ching
|Northern Arizona
|Oakland, CA
|TE
|Curtis Hodges
|Arizona State
|Mesa, AZ*
|WR
|Jermaine Jackson
|Idaho
|Oakland, CA
|S
|Tre Jenkins
|San Jose State
|Stockton, CA
|S
|Emany Johnson
|Nevada
|Richmond, CA
|RB
|Austin Jones
|Stanford
|Antioch, CA
|DL
|Jay Kakiva
|San Jose State
|Las Vegas, NV
|TE
|Hunter Kampmoyer
|Oregon
|Bishop, CA*
|P
|Thomas Lee
|California
|Sam Ramon, CA
|DL
|Tuli Letuligasenoa
|Washington
|Concord, CA
|DL
|Darius Long Jr.
|California
|Alameda, CA
|K
|Dario Longhetto
|Arizona State
|Newberry Park, CA
|DL
|Tyler Manoa
|Arizona
|Hayward, CA
|S
|Patrick McMorris
|California
|Santa Ana, CA
|K
|Matt Mercurio
|Villanova
|Salinas, CA
|QB
|Kellen Mond
|Texas A&M
|San Antonio, TX*
|DL
|Mosiah Nasili-Kite
|Auburn
|Pittsburg, CA
|OL
|Jamie Navarro
|San Jose State
|Temecula, CA
|WR
|Terique Owens
|Missouri State
|Pleasanton, CA
|WR
|Matthew Prochaska
|Bryant
|Danville, CA
|CB
|Kenyon Reed
|San Jose State
|Sacramento, CA
|RB
|Kairee Robinson
|San Jose State
|Antioch, CA
|WR
|Dior Scott
|East Central
|Antioch, CA
|LB
|Jackson Sirmon
|California
|Brentwood, TN
|DL
|Ron Stone
|Washinton State
|San Jose, CA
|TE
|Tommy Sweeney
|Boston College
|Ramsey, NJ+
|LB
|Matthew Tago
|San Jose State
|Palmdale, CA
|P
|Alex Weir
|San Jose State
|Colfax, CA
|S
|Chase Williams
|San Jose State
|Eastvale, CA
|CB
|Dylan Wyatt
|Arizona
|Oakland, CA
|WR
|Monroe Young
|California
|Las Cruces, NM
|LS
|Slater Zellers
|Arizona State
|Scottsdale, AZ
Players with an * participated on a tryout basis.