49ers Host Local Pro Day Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

On Wednesday, NFL prospects with Bay Area ties and four current free agents showcased their skills at Levi's® Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers local pro day.

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson and several others from the 49ers coaching staff and personnel department were on hand to observe and evaluate the 40-plus athletes in attendance. San Francisco's local pro day allows for players who either grew up in the region or suited up for a university within the area to run through a workout and get face-time with the executives making draft decisions later in the month.

This year's local pro day group included wide receiver Terique Owens, son of 49ers great and Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens. He is one of a few prospects from this incoming 2024 draft class that could become a legacy pick for San Francisco. The others include wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, son of Ed McCaffrey and running back Frank Gore Jr., son of Frank Gore, all of whom did not participate in local pro day.

The 2024 NFL Draft opens up on Thursday, April 25 and runs through Saturday April 27. For the first time since the 2021 season, the 49ers are slated to make a first-round draft selection (No. 31-overall) in addition to nine other picks in the rounds that follow. To view a full list of the 49ers 2024 NFL Draft picks, click here.