49ers Host Local Pro Day Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 10, 2024 at 03:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

On Wednesday, NFL prospects with Bay Area ties and four current free agents showcased their skills at Levi's® Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers local pro day.

President of football operations and general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson and several others from the 49ers coaching staff and personnel department were on hand to observe and evaluate the 40-plus athletes in attendance. San Francisco's local pro day allows for players who either grew up in the region or suited up for a university within the area to run through a workout and get face-time with the executives making draft decisions later in the month.

This year's local pro day group included wide receiver Terique Owens, son of 49ers great and Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens. He is one of a few prospects from this incoming 2024 draft class that could become a legacy pick for San Francisco. The others include wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of Jerry Rice, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, son of Ed McCaffrey and running back Frank Gore Jr., son of Frank Gore, all of whom did not participate in local pro day.

The 2024 NFL Draft opens up on Thursday, April 25 and runs through Saturday April 27. For the first time since the 2021 season, the 49ers are slated to make a first-round draft selection (No. 31-overall) in addition to nine other picks in the rounds that follow. To view a full list of the 49ers 2024 NFL Draft picks, click here.

Below is the full list of athletes that participated in local pro day:

Table inside Article
Position Name College Hometown
CB Maxwell Anderson Weber State Hayward, CA
CB Chigozie Anusiem Colorado State La Habra, CA
CB Isaiah Avery Portland State Antioch, CA
LB Armon Bailey Sacramento State Vallejo, CA
P Travis Benham Montana San Francisco, CA
WR Jermaine Braddock Portland State Covina, CA
OL Matthew Cindric California Sammamish, WA
S Naseme Colvin Weber State Richmond, CA
CB Ryan Cooper Jr. Oregon State San Jose, CA
QB Chevan Cordeiro San Jose State Honolulu, HI
LS Andrew Gonneville San Jose State Mission Viejo, CA
WR Brian Hightower California Los Angeles, CA
DL Mark Ho Ching Northern Arizona Oakland, CA
TE Curtis Hodges Arizona State Mesa, AZ*
WR Jermaine Jackson Idaho Oakland, CA
S Tre Jenkins San Jose State Stockton, CA
S Emany Johnson Nevada Richmond, CA
RB Austin Jones Stanford Antioch, CA
DL Jay Kakiva San Jose State Las Vegas, NV
TE Hunter Kampmoyer Oregon Bishop, CA*
P Thomas Lee California Sam Ramon, CA
DL Tuli Letuligasenoa Washington Concord, CA
DL Darius Long Jr. California Alameda, CA
K Dario Longhetto Arizona State Newberry Park, CA
DL Tyler Manoa Arizona Hayward, CA
S Patrick McMorris California Santa Ana, CA
K Matt Mercurio Villanova Salinas, CA
QB Kellen Mond Texas A&M San Antonio, TX*
DL Mosiah Nasili-Kite Auburn Pittsburg, CA
OL Jamie Navarro San Jose State Temecula, CA
WR Terique Owens Missouri State Pleasanton, CA
WR Matthew Prochaska Bryant Danville, CA
CB Kenyon Reed San Jose State Sacramento, CA
RB Kairee Robinson San Jose State Antioch, CA
WR Dior Scott East Central Antioch, CA
LB Jackson Sirmon California Brentwood, TN
DL Ron Stone Washinton State San Jose, CA
TE Tommy Sweeney Boston College Ramsey, NJ+
LB Matthew Tago San Jose State Palmdale, CA
P Alex Weir San Jose State Colfax, CA
S Chase Williams San Jose State Eastvale, CA
CB Dylan Wyatt Arizona Oakland, CA
WR Monroe Young California Las Cruces, NM
LS Slater Zellers Arizona State Scottsdale, AZ

Players with an * participated on a tryout basis.

