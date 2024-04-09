 Skip to main content
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Releases His Top 50 Prospects List 4.0

Apr 09, 2024 at 04:35 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

In just over two week's time, all 32 clubs across the league will be gearing up to make their first picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The pool of talent that teams will be selecting from includes the best of the best in college football, and over the course of the last several months, these players have spent their time undergoing all types of evaluation either at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, pro days or top 30 visits.

NFL Network draft guru and former scout Daniel Jeremiah has kept a close watch on players as they move through the pre-draft process and recently released his latest edition of a "top 50" prospect list. Player rankings have continued to change as the league inches closer and closer to selection weekend.

Below are Jeremiah's top 50 prospects as of April 3:

  1. QB Caleb Williams, USC
  2. WR Marvin Hariss Jr., Ohio State
  3. WR Rome Odunze, Washington
  4. WR Malik Nabers, LSU
  5. QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
  6. QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
  7. TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
  8. OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
  9. CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
  10. OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State*
  11. OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
  12. Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
  13. CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
  14. Edge Tared Verse, Florida State
  15. OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
  16. Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA
  17. WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
  18. OT JC Latham, Alabama
  19. DT Brian Murphy II, Texas
  20. QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
  21. Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
  22. OT Amarius Mims, Georgia*
  23. OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma*
  24. OL Graham Barton, Duke
  25. CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
  26. LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
  27. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
  28. CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri*
  29. QB Bo Nix, Oregon
  30. OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
  31. CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
  32. DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
  33. QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
  34. WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
  35. WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
  36. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
  37. OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
  38. DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
  39. Edge Darius Robinson, Missouri
  40. WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
  41. LB Payton Wilson, N.C. State
  42. WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
  43. WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
  44. LB Junior Colson, Michigan
  45. WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
  46. Edge Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
  47. WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
  48. DT Maaon Smith, LSU*
  49. OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona*
  50. CB Max Melton, Rutgers

Players with an * appeared on the latest edition of "Mock Draft Monday" series.

