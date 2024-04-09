NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Releases His Top 50 Prospects List 4.0

In just over two week's time, all 32 clubs across the league will be gearing up to make their first picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The pool of talent that teams will be selecting from includes the best of the best in college football, and over the course of the last several months, these players have spent their time undergoing all types of evaluation either at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, pro days or top 30 visits.
NFL Network draft guru and former scout Daniel Jeremiah has kept a close watch on players as they move through the pre-draft process and recently released his latest edition of a "top 50" prospect list. Player rankings have continued to change as the league inches closer and closer to selection weekend.
Below are Jeremiah's top 50 prospects as of April 3:
- QB Caleb Williams, USC
- WR Marvin Hariss Jr., Ohio State
- WR Rome Odunze, Washington
- WR Malik Nabers, LSU
- QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
- QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
- TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
- OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
- OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State*
- OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
- Edge Dallas Turner, Alabama
- CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
- Edge Tared Verse, Florida State
- OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Edge Laiatu Latu, UCLA
- WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- OT JC Latham, Alabama
- DT Brian Murphy II, Texas
- QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- Edge Chop Robinson, Penn State
- OT Amarius Mims, Georgia*
- OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma*
- OL Graham Barton, Duke
- CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
- WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri*
- QB Bo Nix, Oregon
- OL Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
- DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
- QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
- CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- OL Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
- Edge Darius Robinson, Missouri
- WR Ricky Pearsall, Florida
- LB Payton Wilson, N.C. State
- WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
- WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
- LB Junior Colson, Michigan
- WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- Edge Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
- WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
- DT Maaon Smith, LSU*
- OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona*
- CB Max Melton, Rutgers
Players with an * appeared on the latest edition of "Mock Draft Monday" series.