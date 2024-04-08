2024 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Analysts Eye an Offensive Lineman in Round 1

We're roughly two weeks out from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, and for the San Francisco 49ers, this year's draft is the club's first opportunity to jump back into first-round action since 2021. The team's first round picks in 2022 and 2023 were part of the concessions made in a trade for quarterback Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft, and last year, the team didn't make a pick until the third round after sending their second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers as part of the trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. In 2024, the 49ers own the 31st-overall pick and are slated to make nine additional picks in the rounds that follow.
Given the 49ers positions of need, below is a look at the moves draft experts and analysts believe the 49ers will make in the draft and who they will select through the first three rounds:
Round 1 - Pick 21 - OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
- Projected trade with the Miami Dolphins
"I believe one of the top offensive tackles will drop outside the top 20, and Fuaga's incomplete workout numbers, along with some teams projecting him as a guard, might make him the odd man out. Miami needs mid-round picks, so the 49ers send late third- and fourth-round selections (getting back a sixth-round pick in the exchange) to secure an immediate starter on the right side of the line."
Round 2 - Pick 63 - CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Round 3 - No Pick
- Projected trade with the Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 24 - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
- Projected trade with the Dallas Cowboys
Round 2 - Pick 63 - TE Theo Johnson, Penn State
Round 1 - Pick 31 - OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
"The 49ers could get some help for their offensive line, in the form of a versatile tackle/guard who can offer immediate help as a run blocker while he continues to improve in pass pro."
Round 2 - Pick 63 - DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
Round 3 - Pick 94 - WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
Round 1 - Pick 31- OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
"San Francisco retained Colton McKivitz but that just means the team now has depth. Tyler Guyton moves really well, but still needs more refinement at right tackle. The 49ers have not used a first-round pick on the offensive line since Mike McGlinchey in 2018."
Round 2 - Pick 63 - DT Maason Smith, LSU
Round 3 - Pick 94 - TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
Round 1 - Pick 31 - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
"The 49ers could use some coverage help away from Charvarius Ward, and Rakestraw has some Trent McDuffie-like qualities that could allow him to ace the slot before he settles in to start outside."
Round 2 - Pick 63 - OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
Round 3 - Pick 94 - DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M