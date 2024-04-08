2024 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Analysts Eye an Offensive Lineman in Round 1

We're roughly two weeks out from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, and for the San Francisco 49ers, this year's draft is the club's first opportunity to jump back into first-round action since 2021. The team's first round picks in 2022 and 2023 were part of the concessions made in a trade for quarterback Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft, and last year, the team didn't make a pick until the third round after sending their second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers as part of the trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. In 2024, the 49ers own the 31st-overall pick and are slated to make nine additional picks in the rounds that follow.