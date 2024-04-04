 Skip to main content
49ers 2024 Schedule for Offseason Workouts, OTAs and Minicamp 

Apr 04, 2024 at 11:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The "offseason" isn't as long as it seems - while the San Francisco 49ers aren't suiting up for a game anytime soon, the team is less than two weeks away from the start of their offseason workout program. Per NFL guidelines, teams with returning head coaches can open up offseason workout programs on April 15th, and this first portion of workouts is part of a three-phase plan with specific parameters for player participation.

Below are the three phases as explained by the NFL's Football Operations:

  • Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.
  • Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills. This includes "perfect play drills" and drills/plays conducted at a walk-through pace with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
  • Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Key Dates for the 49ers Offseason Workout Program

  • First day: April 15
  • OTA Offseason Workouts: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-29, May 31
  • Mandatory Minicamp: June 4-6
  • Dates to be announced for rookie minicamp

