49ers Announce Trade for Running Back Christian McCaffrey

Oct 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM

Through the Years: Photos of 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

View the top images of the 49ers newest running back Christian McCaffrey.

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Bob Leverone/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Mike McCarn/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

NFL Photos/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Margot/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Bob Leverone/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Bob Leverone/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Chuck Burton/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Chuck Burton/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Chuck Burton/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Brian Westerholt/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Nam Y. Huh/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Chuck Burton/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Doug Murray/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Mike McCarn/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Orlin Wagner/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Nell Redmond/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Brian Westerholt/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Doug Murray/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Brian Westerholt/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Jacob Kupferman/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Ashley Landis/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Ashley Landis/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

NFL Photos/AP Images
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

Matt Rourke/AP Images
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have acquired two-time Associated Press All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the team's second, third and fourth round picks in 2023 and fifth-round pick in 2024.

McCaffrey (5-11, 205) was originally drafted by the Panthers eighth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his six NFL seasons with Carolina (2017-22), he has appeared in 64 games (58 starts) and registered 866 carries for 3,980 yards (4.6 average) and 32 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 390 receptions for 3,292 yards (8.4 average) and 18 touchdowns through the air. He has also started one postseason contest where he finished with six carries for 16 yards and six receptions for 101 receiving yards.

In 2019, McCaffrey was named Associated Press First-Team All-Pro at two positions (running back and flex) and earned Pro Bowl honors after starting all 16 games and finishing with 287 carries for 1,387 yards and 116 receptions for 1,005 yards receiving. His 116 receptions on the year are the most in a single season by a running back in NFL history, as he topped his previous output of 107 receptions in 2018, a season where he earned AP Second-Team All-Pro honors.

This season with Carolina, McCaffrey has started six games and registered 85 carries for 393 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 33 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown. His 670 yards from scrimmage in 2022 are the fourth-most in the NFL.

A 26-year-old native of Highlands Ranch, CO, McCaffrey attended Stanford University where he appeared in 38 games (25 starts) where he totaled 6,987 all-purpose yards and 33 total touchdowns. He rushed for 3,922 yards and 21 touchdowns on 632 carries (6.2 average) and registered 99 receptions for 1,206 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2015, he was a Heisman Finalist and earned AP Player of the Year honors after setting the NCAA record with 3,864 all-purpose yards.

