49ers Announce Trade for Running Back Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have acquired two-time Associated Press All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the team's second, third and fourth round picks in 2023 and fifth-round pick in 2024.

McCaffrey (5-11, 205) was originally drafted by the Panthers eighth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his six NFL seasons with Carolina (2017-22), he has appeared in 64 games (58 starts) and registered 866 carries for 3,980 yards (4.6 average) and 32 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 390 receptions for 3,292 yards (8.4 average) and 18 touchdowns through the air. He has also started one postseason contest where he finished with six carries for 16 yards and six receptions for 101 receiving yards.

In 2019, McCaffrey was named Associated Press First-Team All-Pro at two positions (running back and flex) and earned Pro Bowl honors after starting all 16 games and finishing with 287 carries for 1,387 yards and 116 receptions for 1,005 yards receiving. His 116 receptions on the year are the most in a single season by a running back in NFL history, as he topped his previous output of 107 receptions in 2018, a season where he earned AP Second-Team All-Pro honors.

This season with Carolina, McCaffrey has started six games and registered 85 carries for 393 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 33 receptions for 277 yards and one touchdown. His 670 yards from scrimmage in 2022 are the fourth-most in the NFL.