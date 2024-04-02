Examining the Top Position Groups of the 2024 NFL Draft Class

Top Three Position Groups:

Wide Receiver: A+

"This is an elite receiver class, even set in the context of a lot of recent very strong draft classes. The "Big-Three" of Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze would each be the top receiver in most draft classes while the next wave is absurdly deep. There are 23 wideouts or tight ends in the consensus top 100 players, meaning almost a quarter of the best 100 players in this draft are pass catchers. The depth doesn't drop off after those early rounds and you can be deep into this group and still come away with receivers that can make an immediate NFL impact."

Offensive Tackle/Cornerback: A

"Unlike receiver, there have been very barren years at the tackle position since PFF has been grading college players. That is not the case this season, as several elite prospects are available as well as good depth following them. Joe Alt has had elite PFF grading throughout his college career and allowed fewer than 10 total pressures in each of his last two seasons. Olu Fashanu is one of the best pass-blockers we have seen enter the league in years, allowing only one knockdown of his quarterback and 16 hurries over the last three years. Taliese Fuaga is a run-blocking monster, Troy Fautanu is an elite athlete who could play tackle or guard, and there are several more potential first-round players as well as significant depth beyond.

"It might not quite be able to match the wide receiver class, but cornerback could be the second-biggest strength of this draft class. At the top, teams will be split on whether Terrion Arnold, Quinyon Mitchell or even Nate Wiggins are the top players available, but all three are top prospects. Cooper DeJean, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. are also all vying to be selected in the first round, and there is depth for days in this class, with 15 total players in the top 100 of the consensus big board."

Quarterback: A-

"Caleb Williams is widely seen as a truly elite quarterback prospect, almost certain to be selected No. 1 overall by the Chicago Bears after the team traded away Justin Fields. Williams is generally seen as a prospect that rivals the top player available in most drafts and on his own, he would make this a solid quarterback class.

"Though the gap between Williams and the field may be widening as we approach the draft, there are four or five other quarterbacks with a legitimate chance to go in the first round, with the second and third players off the board overall likely to be Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels in some order.

"The only real question about this class is the day two and three options, but in a world of all-or-nothing quarterback dynamics, this is less relevant than it once was.