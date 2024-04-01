Off the Field: The Kittles Support Caitlin Clark, Iowa Hawkeyes in March Madness 💛

A chance to see the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team has been a hot ticket in the NCAA March Madness tournament. Celebrities such as basketball Hall of Famer Lynette Woodard, former WNBA player Maya Moore, MLB Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, rapper Travis Scott and Jake from State Farm have traveled to Iowa City to watch the black and gold in action.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire, a former Iowa women's basketball player, took a trip back to their alma mater to cheer on the Hawkeyes in their final home game at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Kittle sported his wife's former basketball jersey at the game. Claire played on the team from 2012-2016, the same time George played football for the Hawkeyes, and the two athletes met each other as freshmen.
The Kittles were treated to an Iowa victory on their home court as the Hawkeyes advanced to the Sweet Sixteen after defeating West Virginia 65-54. The Monday night game was also Caitlin Clark's last game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena after she announced plans to enter the WNBA draft. George and Claire snapped a picture with the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer following the win.
The No. 1 Hawkeyes are set to face the No. 3 Louisiana State University Tigers in the Elite Eight round on April 1, the winner will advance to the Final Four.