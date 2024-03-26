Off the Field: Brock Purdy Cheers on Iowa State in March Madness 🏀

March Madness is underway and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got in on the action, cheering on his alma mater live from the Maples Pavilion at Stanford University.
On Sunday, Purdy sat courtside to watch the Iowa State women's basketball team take on the No. 2 ranked Stanford Cardinal in the second round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
"It means so much. As an alumni you're so proud to see the program do so well and going through this tournament and having the success that they've had," Purdy told AP. "I've had their back. Blessed to be here to support them."
The quarterback was on hand for a nail-biting game. The scoreboard remained deadlocked for a significant portion of the contest, but Stanford managed to edge out a win in overtime with a final score of 87-81.
Purdy himself holds an impressive legacy as one of the Cyclones most esteemed quarterbacks. During his time at Iowa State (2018-21), he appeared in 48 games (46 starts), completed 993 of 1,467 attempts for 12,170 yards and 81 touchdowns and added 365 carries for 1,117 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. In his senior year, Purdy earned AP First Team All-Big 12 honors.