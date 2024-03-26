 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Cheers on Iowa State in March Madness 🏀

Mar 26, 2024 at 10:25 AM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

March Madness is underway and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got in on the action, cheering on his alma mater live from the Maples Pavilion at Stanford University.

On Sunday, Purdy sat courtside to watch the Iowa State women's basketball team take on the No. 2 ranked Stanford Cardinal in the second round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament.

Related Links

"It means so much. As an alumni you're so proud to see the program do so well and going through this tournament and having the success that they've had," Purdy told AP. "I've had their back. Blessed to be here to support them."

The quarterback was on hand for a nail-biting game. The scoreboard remained deadlocked for a significant portion of the contest, but Stanford managed to edge out a win in overtime with a final score of 87-81.

Purdy himself holds an impressive legacy as one of the Cyclones most esteemed quarterbacks. During his time at Iowa State (2018-21), he appeared in 48 games (46 starts), completed 993 of 1,467 attempts for 12,170 yards and 81 touchdowns and added 365 carries for 1,117 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. In his senior year, Purdy earned AP First Team All-Big 12 honors.

Related Content

news

Off the Field: Ji'Ayir Brown Receives Key to His Hometown 🔑

San Francisco 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown was honored with the key to the city of Trenton, New Jersey for his accomplishments in the NFL.
news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Changes Jersey to Number 1️⃣

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. announced changes to his jersey number and name for the 2024 season.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Family Ties at the NFL Combine 🏈

Brenden Rice, Frank Gore Jr. and Luke McCaffrey are stepping into the NFL spotlight in hopes of making their own mark on the league.
news

Off the Field: Greenlaw Reveals Hilarious Kyle Shanahan Combine Story 😂

At the NFL Scouting Combine, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was mistakenly convinced that head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers had no intention of drafting him.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️

San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to reflect on the highs, lows, lessons learned and memories cherished from the 2023 NFL season. 
news

Off the Field: Klay Thompson, Hunter Pence, Tyrese Haliburton Show Love to 49ers 🔥

Stars from across the professional sports world showed their support for the San Francisco 49ers in the team's NFC Championship win.
news

Off the Field: Former 49ers Show Out at Divisional Round Game 😎

Steve Young, Jerry Rice, Solomon Thomas and Azeez Al-Shaair showed love for their former team during the 49ers Divisional Round matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Off the Field: Deebo Samuel Makes NFL History as a 'Wideback' 💪

San Francisco 49ers dual-threat wide receiver Deebo Samuel is being recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his receiving and rushing yard milestone.
news

Off the Field: 49ers Alumni Make the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 🏆

The National Football Foundation announced that Alex Smith, Randy Moss and Antonio Langham will be inducted into the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame.
news

Off the Field: 49ers React to Final Moments of #AZvsPHI, Locking Up No. 1 Seed 🔒

After defeating the Washington Commanders, the 49ers were ecstatic to watch the Arizona Cardinals upset the Philadelphia Eagles in order to clinch the NFC's No. 1 seed.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey's Scoring Milestone Makes it to HOF 🙌

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey's two-touchdown Thanksgiving night performance is now recognized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Advertising