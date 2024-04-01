2024 Mock Draft Monday 1.0: The 49ers Are Back in the First Round

Jordan Morgan - G/OT, Arizona

"The 49ers might be wise to add to their OL depth. Morgan was a left tackle in college and might one day play there in the NFL, even if his shorter frame has a lot of teams projecting him inside. There's a need there in San Francisco."

"The 49ers were active in free agency, but they didn't do much regarding the offensive line, which struggled throughout the postseason. To me, that signals that the front office sees the draft class as a good opportunity to build there. Morgan played left tackle at Arizona, but he is seen by scouts as a potential guard at the next level. He has 37 games of experience and is a great mover in space. Morgan is a plug-and-play fit in the 49ers scheme."

Kris Jenkins - DT, Michigan

"After losing Arik Armstead, the 49ers did sign two DTs, but Jenkins has a higher upside than both."

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - CB, Missouri

"I went with one of my favorite defensive players in this class. Yes, Rakestraw only weighed 183 pounds at the combine, but his playing style reminds me of Devon Witherspoon ... who weighed 181 pounds at the combine a year ago."

Ladd McConkey - WR, Georgia

"McConkey gives Kyle Shanahan a great separator, something the 49ers sorely needed in the Super Bowl against man coverage, and insurance if Aiyuk isn't on the roster this year or next."

Graham Barton - OG, Duke

"Coming off a Super Bowl loss, San Francisco needs help on the interior of its offensive line, so the 49ers decide to grab Duke OG Graham Barton. The ninth and final OL taken in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, he has elite explosiveness despite his imposing size at 6'5", 313 pounds. Still, concerns over his arm length could pigeonhole him into an interior spot at the NFL level despite his experience at LT for the Duke Blue Devils."

"Kris Jenkins would be another first-round surprise but his strength and functional athleticism are well-documented. This just isn't a very deep interior DL class near the top. The 49ers badly need another key rotational piece at defensive tackle, so it might behoove them to take Jenkins here."

Graham Barton - OL, Duke