NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Names His Top 2024 Draft Prospects by Position

The push to the 2024 NFL Draft continues, and with less than four weeks away from the start of the big event, teams are fine-tuning their draft boards and analysts are further examining the upside of top-ranked prospects.
For the first time since 2021, the San Francisco 49ers are slated to make a first-round draft pick, making this draft all the more interesting for a team fresh off of a Super Bowl LVIII appearance. While a lot of question marks on special teams and the defensive side of the ball were addressed in free agency, the red and gold could be in the market for some offensive talent to add to their roster via the draft. The departures of tight end Charlie Woerner, offensive lineman Matt Pryor and wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III are just some of the potential areas of need for San Francisco. Also keep an eye on the safety position with both of the 49ers starters from last season, Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson Sr., with uncertain futures. Gipson Sr. remains a free agent, and Hufanga is working his way back from a season-ending ACL tear.
So what prospects from the 2024 draft class could be good fits for San Francisco? NFL Network's Bucky Brooks dropped his second iteration of his "top five prospects by position" list. Below are names to monitor heading into draft weekend:
Quarterback
- Caleb Williams, USC
- Jayden Daniels, LSU
- Drake Maye, North Carolina
- J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- Keep an eye on: Bo Nix, Oregon
Running Back
- Jonathon Brooks, Texas
- Trey Benson, Florida State
- Jaylen Wright, Tennessee
- Blake Corum, Michigan
- Will Shipley, Clemson
- Keep an eye on: Bucky Irving, Oregon
Wide Receiver
- Marvin Harrison, Ohio State
- Rome Odunze, Washington
- Malike Nabers, LSU
- Keon Coleman, Florida State
- Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- Keep an eye on: Troy Franklin, Oregon
Slot Receiver
- Ladd McConkley, Georgia
- Ricky Pearsall, Florida
- Roman Wilson, Michigan
- Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- Malik Washington, Virginia
- Keep on eye on: Jacob Cowing, Arizona
Tight End
- Brock Bowers, Georgia
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
- Cade Stover, Ohio State
- Theo Johnson, Penn State
- AJ Barner, Michigan
- Keep an eye on: Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
Offensive Tackle
- Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
- Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
- Amarius Mims, Georgia
- JC Latham, Alabama
- Keep an eye on: Troy Fautanu, Washington
Interior Blocker
- Graham Barton, Duke
- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- Christian Haynes, Conneticut
- Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- Zak Zinter, Michigan
- Keep an eye on: Javion Cohen, Miami
Edge Defender
- Dallas Turner, Alabama
- Laiatu Latu, UCLA
- Jared Verse, Florida State
- Chop Robinson, Penn State
- Bralen Trice, Washington
- Keep an eye on: Chris Braswell, Alabama
Defensive Tackle
- Zer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
- Byron Murphy II, Texas
- Kris Jenkins, Michigan
- Darius Robinson, Missouri
- T'Vondre Sweat, Texas
- Keep an eye on: Leonard Taylor III, Miami
Linebacker
- Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
- Payton Wilson, N.C. State
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
- Cedric Gray, North Carolina
- Junior Colson, Michigan
- Keep an eye on: Marist Liufau, Notre Dame
Cornerback
- Terrion Arnold, Alabama
- Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
- Nate Wiggins, Clemson
- Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
- Keep an eye on: Khyree Jackson, Oregon
Nickelback
- Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- Max Melton, Rutgers
- Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
- Daequan Hardy, Penn State
- Keep an eye on: Jarrian Jones, Florida State
Safety
- Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
- Javon Bullard, Georgia
- Calen Bullock, USC
- Kamren Kinchens, Miami
- Tykee Smith, Georgia
- Keep an eye on: Beau Brade, Maryland