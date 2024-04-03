Best Players Available on NFL Network's 'Top 101 Free Agents of 2024' 

The height of the free agency frenzy is in the rearview mirror for most teams as their primary focus shifts to the 2024 NFL Draft. While the last three-ish weeks have been about revamping teams with existing NFL talent, the selection process at the end of the month will bring in the top-ranked college talent to the rosters of all 32 clubs.

The San Francisco 49ers, who were incredibly active in the free agent market, added 11 new players (one via trade) since the start of the new league year. Most of San Francisco's moves during free agency helped address needs on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams with just two offensive playmakers, quarterback Joshua Dobbs and offensive lineman Brandon Parker signed.

At the 2024 NFL Annual League meeting, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch was asked about plans for more moves to shore things up at the safety position. Currently, both of the 49ers 2023 starting safeties' immediate futures are up in the air. Tashaun Gipson Sr. is a free agent and Talanoa Hufanga is rehabbing from a season-ending ACL tear suffered in Week 11.

"We kind of feel like we are wrapping up free agency, but there may be one or two more moves," Lynch said. "We'll see."

Position groups for San Francisco that could be further addressed via free agency or the draft include safety, offensive line, tight end and more. Should the 49ers want to take another look at the free agent market, just 18 of NFL Network's "Top 101 Free Agents of 2024" remain unsigned as of April 2.