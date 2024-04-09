How the Shanahan-Lynch Coaching Tree Has Rewarded the 49ers in the NFL Draft

For the San Francisco 49ers, success isn't just measured by wins on the field, but also by the ability to develop talent both in the locker room and in the front office. The team's commitment to building up personnel within its organization has led to it's on-the-field success and a coaching/front office tree of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch that continues to grow throughout the league.

Since taking the reins in 2017, Shanahan and Lynch have prioritized the growth and advancement of their coaching and front office staff, fostering a culture of excellence and opportunity within the organization. One of the most notable outcomes of the team's commitment to personnel development is the pipeline of talent that has stemmed from The Bay to leadership roles across the NFL. From Robert Saleh, now the head coach of the New York Jets, to Ran Carthon, the general manager of the Tennessee Titans, former 49ers personnel have made their mark at the highest levels of the league.

"When you come (to the Annual League Meeting) it feels like our team meeting room in 2019," 49ers CEO Jed York said. "When you see folks that are general managers of teams, head coaches of teams, it's a testament to what we've all collectively built and certainly John and Kyle put together a great group of people. It's rewarding to see that."

Yet, the benefits don't end there. With each minority candidate named to a head coaching or general manager position, the 49ers receive additional draft capital in compensatory third-round picks, providing the team with valuable assets to bolster its roster.

This initiative is also known as the Rooney Rule. In November of 2020, team owners approved a proposal rewarding teams who developed minority talent that went on to become general managers or head coaches across the league. If a team lost a minority executive or coach to another team, that team would receive a third-round compensatory pick for two years. If a team lost both a coach and personnel member, it would receive a third-round compensatory pick for three years.

San Francisco has received six third-round compensatory picks since 2021. The league policy not only rewards the 49ers for their work in developing diverse talent, but also brings positive change across the NFL, making it a more inclusive and representative environment.