Logan Ryan Announces NFL Retirement

Safety Logan Ryan jumped at the opportunity to take part in at least part of an 11th NFL season when the San Francisco 49ers came calling in late November. The two-time Super Bowl champion hadn't been on a roster since the conclusion of his 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was brought in to help bolster a secondary gearing up for a deep postseason run. Ryan's decision to sign with San Francisco would lead him to his third and final Super Bowl appearance of his career. Over the course of his eight games (including the playoffs) with the 49ers, Ryan played in various positions with the secondary as well as assisting on special teams.

On Tuesday, the veteran defensive back announced his retirement on social media.

"What a great career, what a ride it was," Ryan said on Instagram. "(It was) a beautiful journey of highs and lows like they always are. Shout out to my friends, my family, teammates, all those that supported me.

"Man, I tried to play the right way. I tried to play my hardest at all times.... Finally, (to the) San Francisco 49ers, (thank you) for bringing me off the cruise last season, joining a great organization, a great coaching staff, great locker room and going on the run that we had."

Super Bowl LVIII was Ryan's final game of his career. He played 62 defensive snaps and racked up seven total tackles and a forced fumble.