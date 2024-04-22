Morning Report: Review the 49ers Late-Round Draft Gems 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Notable 49ers Sixth-Round Draftees: Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker and More
With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.
The team is slated to make two selections in the sixth round this year, at picks No. 211 and 215, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Brock Purdy Helps Bay Area Anchor Avoid a Coyote Encounter in San Francisco
Quarterback Brock Purdy's first healthy offseason as the San Francisco 49ers starter is off to an eventful start. In addition to getting married, hosting youth football camps and fine-tuning his on-the-field skills, the third-year QB has partnered with John Deere on a new campaign to find the brand's first-ever "Chief Tractor Officer." The role is a content creator and influencer position with John Deere that is meant to highlight farming and construction in creative ways.
Notable 49ers Seventh-Round Draftees: Brock Purdy, Ronnie Bell and More
"I call it (the draft) the lifeblood of who we are," president of football operations and general manager John Lynch said. "You need good young talent in this league. Young players tend to stay healthy, they tend to perform at a really high level once they get up to speed.
"We're going to have a full slate of picks and that's nice to have. That's always an opportunity to improve your team. We look forward to that whether it's in the first round or whether it's a late round."
How John Lynch Identifies '49ers Spirit' in Draft Prospects
The San Francisco 49ers are one week away from making their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Over the seven seasons president of football operations/general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have directed the San Francisco 49ers, they've proven their ability to find coveted draft gems. Many of the team's star players such as Fred Warner, George Kittle and Brock Purdy were selected in the third round or later and have proved that it doesn't matter where you're drafted to make an impact.
Evaluating Every Current 49ers Player's Draft Round and Pick
The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching with the San Francisco 49ers slated to make their first selection on Thursday, April 25th. As it stands, the 49ers are set to make at least one pick in every round of this years draft.
Below is the 2024 NFL Draft schedule:
- Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 5pm PT
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 4pm PT
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, 9am PT
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers fan photos from Levi's® Stadium throughout the 2023 season.
Quarterback Brock Purdy organized a football camp for the Bay Area youth, featuring football drills, giveaways and meet-and-greet opportunities.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers away locker room throughout the 2023 season.