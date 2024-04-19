Brock Purdy Helps Bay Area Anchor Avoid a Coyote Encounter in San Francisco

"I can't believe that was a real thing," Purdy said to McAfee. "But, she walked by, and sure enough, she said she was a news anchor and I was like, 'Dude, I just saved a news anchor's life from being eaten by a coyote.' It's real. I can confirm it."

"I was walking my dog when this happened. I was watching from Bernal Heights Park when I suddenly heard Brock scream, 'Coyote!'" Donchey said on a KPIX-TV newscast. "I turned around, and I saw the biggest coyote I had ever seen sneaking up behind me and my dog.

"My dog is huge... He would have been fine, but when I walked back down the hill, one of the film crew guys said, 'Hey! Brock Purdy saved your life!'"

"We're shooting this commercial by a hill on the outside of the city, and I see this thing (coyote) trotting by," Purdy described. "It had a long tail. I was like, 'It looks like a mini wolf.' No one was going to scream so, I screamed, 'Yo, there is a coyote!' That thing went running off. It could have been an ugly day on the shoot, but we saved her."