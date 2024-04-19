 Skip to main content
Advertising

Brock Purdy Helps Bay Area Anchor Avoid a Coyote Encounter in San Francisco

Apr 19, 2024 at 08:00 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Quarterback Brock Purdy's first healthy offseason as the San Francisco 49ers starter is off to an eventful start. In addition to getting married, hosting youth football camps and fine-tuning his on-the-field skills, the third-year QB has partnered with John Deere on a new campaign to find the brand's first-ever "Chief Tractor Officer." The role is a content creator and influencer position with John Deere that is meant to highlight farming and construction in creative ways.

To help the company launch its search for the CTO, Purdy and his teammate, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, shot a commercial with John Deere in the Bernal Heights neighborhood of San Francisco in late February. The finished product hit the airwaves and social media on April 16.

It was during the commercial shoot that Purdy unintentionally saved KPIX-TV's "The Late News" anchor Sara Donchey, her child and her dog from coming in contact with a coyote roaming the streets. Donchey first spoke about her near-coyote encounter on a newscast in February, but the story didn't gain national attention until it was further discussed on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

Related Links

"I can't believe that was a real thing," Purdy said to McAfee. "But, she walked by, and sure enough, she said she was a news anchor and I was like, 'Dude, I just saved a news anchor's life from being eaten by a coyote.' It's real. I can confirm it."

"I was walking my dog when this happened. I was watching from Bernal Heights Park when I suddenly heard Brock scream, 'Coyote!'" Donchey said on a KPIX-TV newscast. "I turned around, and I saw the biggest coyote I had ever seen sneaking up behind me and my dog.

"My dog is huge... He would have been fine, but when I walked back down the hill, one of the film crew guys said, 'Hey! Brock Purdy saved your life!'"

"We're shooting this commercial by a hill on the outside of the city, and I see this thing (coyote) trotting by," Purdy described. "It had a long tail. I was like, 'It looks like a mini wolf.' No one was going to scream so, I screamed, 'Yo, there is a coyote!' That thing went running off. It could have been an ugly day on the shoot, but we saved her."

To watch Purdy and McKivitz in action as they launch the search for John Deere's CTO, click here.

Related Content

news

49ers Roster Recap: Every Move Since the End of the 2023 Season

The San Francisco 49ers have taken every opportunity to improve the roster ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at every roster change made by the team since the end of the 2023 season.
news

49ers Players Go Viral for First Pitches and Punt at SF Giants Opening Day

Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Mitch Wishnowsky made a special appearance at Oracle Park to celebrate the start of baseball season in The Bay. 
news

Terrell Owens Supports Son, Terique Owens, at 49ers Local Pro Day

Hall of Fame wide receiver and 49ers great Terrell Owens observed his son, Terique Owens, as he worked out at San Francisco's local pro day. 
news

Logan Ryan Announces NFL Retirement

Former San Francisco 49ers safety and two-time Super Bowl Champion Logan Ryan announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday morning.
news

49ers 2024 Schedule for Offseason Workouts, OTAs and Minicamp 

The San Francisco 49ers will begin their offseason workout programs on April 15th and host their first OTA in late May. 
news

Burks Shouts Out Warner as 'One of the Best Linebackers in the Game'

Former 49ers linebacker Oren Burks described All-Pro Fred Warner as "one of the best linebackers in the game" during his introductory press conference with the Eagles.
news

Shanahan on Free Agency, Purdy's Offseason from the Annual League Meeting

Kyle Shanahan discussed offseason coaching changes, free agent additions and more from the NFL Annual League Meeting.
news

Thank You Arik Armstead 

The San Francisco 49ers thanked Arik Armstead for his nine seasons with the team in a statement from president of football operations and general manager John Lynch on behalf of the entire 49ers organization.
news

Ten 49ers Named to PFF's 'Top 101 Players from the 2023 NFL Season' List

Pro Football Focus ranked their top 101 players of the 2023 season, and ten San Francisco 49ers players made the cut. 
news

Seven 49ers Land on PFF's 'Top 200 Players Set to Enter Free Agency' List

Pro Football Focus ranked their top 200 players set to enter free agency, and seven San Francisco 49ers players landed on the list.
news

Key Dates in the 49ers 2024 NFL Offseason Calendar

As we approach the start of the new league year, the San Francisco 49ers has several key offseason dates circled on the calendar as they prepare for the 2024 season.
Advertising