49ers Sign WR Trent Taylor to a One-Year Deal

Apr 16, 2024 at 01:50 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed WR Trent Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor (5-8, 178) was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his seven-year NFL career with the 49ers (2017-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2021-22) and Chicago Bears (2023), he has appeared in 78 games (three starts) and registered 87 receptions for 834 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor has also appeared in seven postseason games. In 2023, Taylor appeared in 17 games for the Bears.

A 29-year-old native of Cookeville, TN, Taylor attended Louisiana Tech University where he played 53 games in four seasons (2013-16) and finished with 327 receptions for 4,179 yards and 32 touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career ranked first in school history in career receptions (327) and second in both receiving yards (4,179) and touchdowns (32).

