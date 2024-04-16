49ers Sign WR Trent Taylor to a One-Year Deal

Taylor (5-8, 178) was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his seven-year NFL career with the 49ers (2017-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2021-22) and Chicago Bears (2023), he has appeared in 78 games (three starts) and registered 87 receptions for 834 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor has also appeared in seven postseason games. In 2023, Taylor appeared in 17 games for the Bears.