49ers Roster Recap: Every Move Since the End of the 2023 Season

Re-signings, contract extensions, free agent acquisitions, tendered contracts, player exits, retirements and releases - there have been a multitude of changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster since the end of the 2023 season, and in just over a week, the team will be welcoming a wave of players via the 2024 NFL Draft. In preparation for the influx of new faces, let's break down the moves made to reach San Francisco's current roster.
Contract Extensions:
- OL Colton McKivitz - one-year extension
- S George Odum - two-year extension
Departures and Releases:
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - signed with the Tennessee Titans
- DL Chase Young - signed with the New Orleans Saints
- LB Oren Burks - signed with the Philadelphia Eagles
- WR Ray-Ray McCloud - signed with the Atlanta Falcons
- DL Clelin Ferrell - signed with the Washington Commanders
- DL Arik Armstead - signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars
- QB Sam Darnold - signed with the Minnesota Vikings
- TE Charlie Woerner - signed with the Atlanta Falcons
- OL Matt Pryor - signed with the Chicago Bears
- DT Javon Kinlaw - signed with the New York Jets
- CB Isaiah Oliver - signed with the New York Jets
- LB Randy Gregory - signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Retirements:
- S Logan Ryan
Free Agent Signings/Acquisitions:
- LB Ezekiel Turner - most recently with the Arizona Cardinals
- QB Joshua Dobbs - most recently with the Minnesota Vikings
- LB De'Vondre Campbell - most recently with the Green Bay Packers
- CB Chase Lucas - most recently with the Detroit Lions
- CB Isaac Yiadom - most recently with the New Orleans Saints
- DL Leonard Floyd - most recently with the Buffalo Bills
- OL Brandon Parker - most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders
- DL Earnest Brown IV - most recently with Los Angeles Rams
- DL Maliek Collins - acquired via trade with the Houston Texans
- DL Jordan Elliott - most recently with the Cleveland Browns
- DL Raymond Johnson III - most recently with the Detroit Lions
- DL Yetur Gross-Matos - most recently with the Carolina Panthers
- TE Eric Saubert - most recently with the Houston Texans
- RB Patrick Taylor Jr. - most recently with the Green Bay Packers
- CB Rock Ya-Sin - most recently with the Baltimore Ravens
- WR Trent Taylor - most recently with the Chicago Bears
- DL Sam Okuayinonu - most recently with the Tennessee Titans
Re-Signed and Returning Free Agents from the 2023 Season
- OL Jon Feliciano - one-year deal
- LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - one-year deal
- WR Chris Conley - one-year deal
- QB Brandon Allen - one-year deal
- DL Kevin Givens- one-year deal
- DL Alex Barrett
- DL Austin Bryant
- OL Sebastian Gutierrez
- CB Kemon Hall
- S Erik Harris
- WR Tay Martin
- S Tayler Hawkins
- OL Corey Luciano
- DL T.Y. McGill
- LB Curtis Robinson
- TE Jake Tonges
- DL Spencer Waege
- OL Ben Bartch
Tendered Contracts:
- WR Jauan Jennings - one-year contract