 Skip to main content
Advertising

49ers Roster Recap: Every Move Since the End of the 2023 Season

Apr 17, 2024 at 11:35 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Re-signings, contract extensions, free agent acquisitions, tendered contracts, player exits, retirements and releases - there have been a multitude of changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster since the end of the 2023 season, and in just over a week, the team will be welcoming a wave of players via the 2024 NFL Draft. In preparation for the influx of new faces, let's break down the moves made to reach San Francisco's current roster.

Contract Extensions:

Departures and Releases:

  • DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - signed with the Tennessee Titans
  • DL Chase Young - signed with the New Orleans Saints
  • LB Oren Burks - signed with the Philadelphia Eagles
  • WR Ray-Ray McCloud - signed with the Atlanta Falcons
  • DL Clelin Ferrell - signed with the Washington Commanders
  • DL Arik Armstead - signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars
  • QB Sam Darnold - signed with the Minnesota Vikings
  • TE Charlie Woerner - signed with the Atlanta Falcons
  • OL Matt Pryor - signed with the Chicago Bears
  • DT Javon Kinlaw - signed with the New York Jets
  • CB Isaiah Oliver - signed with the New York Jets
  • LB Randy Gregory - signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Retirements:

  • S Logan Ryan

Free Agent Signings/Acquisitions:

Re-Signed and Returning Free Agents from the 2023 Season

Tendered Contracts:

  • WR Jauan Jennings - one-year contract

Related Content

news

Matt Maiocco Details Trent Taylor Signing and Offers Mock Draft Predictions  | 1st & 10

Learn more about the the 49ers latest wide receiver addition, positions of need and expert draft predictions with Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

2024 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Experts Highlight 49ers Biggest Needs, Ideal Picks 

As we draw closer to the draft, experts and analysts have the 49ers selecting young talent to boost the offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver positions with their early picks.
news

David Lombardi Talks Mock Draft Picks and Brock Purdy Offseason Plans | 1st & 10

Learn more about the the start of the 49ers offseason workout program, Brock Purdy's youth football camp and mock draft projections with The Athletic's David Lombardi on Monday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Ryan Retires, 49ers Add Two More Free Agents and Mock Draft Trends | 1st & 10

Learn more about the latest free agency moves, Logan Ryan's retirement and mock draft projections on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Terrell Owens Supports Son, Terique Owens, at 49ers Local Pro Day

Hall of Fame wide receiver and 49ers great Terrell Owens observed his son, Terique Owens, as he worked out at San Francisco's local pro day. 
news

49ers Host Local Pro Day Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

San Francisco 49ers coaching staff and personnel were on hand to watch local NFL hopefuls work out ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

How the Shanahan-Lynch Coaching Tree Has Rewarded the 49ers in the NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers commitment to building future general managers and head coaches has rewarded the team with draft capital in compensatory picks.
news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Releases His Top 50 Prospects List 4.0

Draft analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah dropped his fourth installment of his top 50 prospects list.
news

2024 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Analysts Eye an Offensive Lineman in Round 1

Take a look at who draft experts and analysts are projecting the 49ers to select through the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks Names His Top 2024 Draft Prospects by Position

As the 2024 NFL Draft draws closer, NFL Network's Bucky Brooks dropped his second "top five prospects by position" list. 
news

Strengths of the 2024 Draft Class and Projections for the 49ers 1st Round Pick | 1st & 10

Learn more about the strongest position groups in the 2024 draft class vs. 49ers player needs and expert predictions for the 49ers first round draft pick on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
Advertising