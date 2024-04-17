49ers Roster Recap: Every Move Since the End of the 2023 Season

Re-signings, contract extensions, free agent acquisitions, tendered contracts, player exits, retirements and releases - there have been a multitude of changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster since the end of the 2023 season, and in just over a week, the team will be welcoming a wave of players via the 2024 NFL Draft. In preparation for the influx of new faces, let's break down the moves made to reach San Francisco's current roster.