2024 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Experts Highlight 49ers Biggest Needs, Ideal Picks 

The countdown to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft continues, and with just over a week to go, draft experts and analysts continue to point to the same three areas of need for the San Francisco 49ers - offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver. Coincidently, most mock drafts have the 49ers using their early round picks to boost these three position groups, but the prospects being identified as the "best fits" for the 49ers have been a revolving door.
As prospects continue their crucial pre-draft assessments, we've seen player stock rise and fall in the weekly mock drafts. Events such as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, pro days and 30 visits provide prospects with the opportunity to showcase their skill sets on and off the field in the hopes of being selected during draft weekend. The pre-draft process is currently near its end with clubs nearing the April 24 deadline to meet with and evaluate potential draft picks.
Below is what several outlets are zeroing in on as the ideal picks for San Francisco with eight days to go:
Round 1: No. 31 overall: Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
Round 2: No. 63 overall: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers
"Paul is a key selection for the Niners because star left tackle Trent Williams, who'll turn 36 years old this summer, misses a couple of contests each year, and Colton McKivitz could use some competition at right tackle. His length (36 1/4-inch arms), strength (30 bench reps) and agility (7.65 three-cone) are intriguing at 6-7 1/2 and 331 pounds. Melton's athletic combine display (4.39 40, 40.5-inch vertical, 11-foot-4 broad) put him on the map for the first two rounds, but teams like San Francisco needing depth at cornerback should also appreciate his eight career interceptions at Rutgers."
Round 1: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona (via Kiper Jr.)
Round 2: Dru Phillips, CB, Kentucky (via Kiper Jr.)
Round 3: Jared Wiley, TE, TCU (via Yates)
"San Francisco needs to add competition for its right tackle spot. Morgan is a veteran left tackle who could make the switch to battle Colton McKivitz."
Round 1: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
"With the run on offensive tackles complete, San Francisco doesn't force the issue and instead pivots to another of its few problem areas. McKinstry projects as a solid No. 2 cornerback who should enjoy a smoother transition to the pros than many of his peers will thanks to his steady approach."
Round 1: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa St.
Round 2: Kiren Amgadjie, OT, Yale
"T.J. Tampa fits the prototype of a 49ers cornerback. He has had consecutive seasons of very impressive play and allowed just 240 yards on 49 targets last season. The team doesn't necessarily need him to make an immediate impact, but they could certainly use a brighter future at one cornerback spot."
Round 1: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
Round 2: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
Round 3: Cole Bishop, S, Utah
"For a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the San Francisco 49ers have a surprising number of holes to fill, and the positional spread of players receiving consideration from PFN analysts is wide. That said, offensive tackle has been a popular pick for the 49ers in mock drafts, and Tyler Guyton brings an athletic savagery and development potential to San Francisco."
Round 1: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
"San Francisco's defensive backfield injuries at times made the pass defense vulnerable last season. Picking up McKinstry here hits that issue head on. He was thought of as Alabama's best corner coming into last season before Arnold's breakout, and getting him this deep in the first is a coup."
Round 1: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri
Round 2: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame
Round 3: McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M
"The 49ers could use some coverage help away from Charvarius Ward, and Rakestraw has some Trent McDuffie-like qualities that could allow him to ace the slot before he settles in to start outside."