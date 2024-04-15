2024 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Experts Highlight 49ers Biggest Needs, Ideal Picks 

Round 1: T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa St.

Round 2: Kiren Amgadjie, OT, Yale

"T.J. Tampa fits the prototype of a 49ers cornerback. He has had consecutive seasons of very impressive play and allowed just 240 yards on 49 targets last season. The team doesn't necessarily need him to make an immediate impact, but they could certainly use a brighter future at one cornerback spot."

Round 1: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Round 2: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Round 3: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

"For a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, the San Francisco 49ers have a surprising number of holes to fill, and the positional spread of players receiving consideration from PFN analysts is wide. That said, offensive tackle has been a popular pick for the 49ers in mock drafts, and Tyler Guyton brings an athletic savagery and development potential to San Francisco."

Round 1: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

"San Francisco's defensive backfield injuries at times made the pass defense vulnerable last season. Picking up McKinstry here hits that issue head on. He was thought of as Alabama's best corner coming into last season before Arnold's breakout, and getting him this deep in the first is a coup."

Round 1: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Round 2: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

Round 3: McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M