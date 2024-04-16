Morning Report: Draft Experts Target Key Needs & Picks for the 49ers 🗞️

49ers Foundation and CA Natural Resources Agency Announce License Plates Will Go into Production

In time with the upcoming Earth Day holiday, the 49ers Foundation is announcing that a statewide campaign to create an official San Francisco 49ers license plate has achieved its goal for the highly anticipated plates to go into production next year. In collaboration with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), the 49ers Foundation had to pre-sell 7,500 plates, the state threshold to guarantee that the plates become a permanent offering from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). A portion of the funds from the new plates will benefit the 49ers Foundation and help expand equitable access at California State Parks and other public lands.