Morning Report: Draft Experts Target Key Needs & Picks for the 49ers 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 16th.
New and Notable
2024 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Experts Highlight 49ers Biggest Needs, Ideal Picks
The countdown to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft continues, and with just over a week to go, draft experts and analysts continue to point to the same three areas of need for the San Francisco 49ers - offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver. Coincidently, most mock drafts have the 49ers using their early round picks to boost these three position groups, but the prospects being identified as the "best fits" for the 49ers have been a revolving door.
49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Season Comes to a Close
The San Francisco 49ers are turning the page with the 2023 season now officially in the books. Now, it's time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season.
As winners of the NFC West, the 49ers will face the winners of the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys, the champion of the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also the top team out of the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, they'll have matchups with every team from the AFC East and the NFC North and play every divisional opponent twice.
49ers Foundation and CA Natural Resources Agency Announce License Plates Will Go into Production
In time with the upcoming Earth Day holiday, the 49ers Foundation is announcing that a statewide campaign to create an official San Francisco 49ers license plate has achieved its goal for the highly anticipated plates to go into production next year. In collaboration with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), the 49ers Foundation had to pre-sell 7,500 plates, the state threshold to guarantee that the plates become a permanent offering from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). A portion of the funds from the new plates will benefit the 49ers Foundation and help expand equitable access at California State Parks and other public lands.
5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Cornerbacks
The San Francisco 49ers added three cornerbacks to the team, signing Chase Lucas, Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deals in free agency.
Keep reading to learn more about the 49ers newest cornerbacks.
Terrell Owens Supports Son, Terique Owens, at 49ers Local Pro Day
Football returned to Levi's® Stadium on Wednesday, if only just for the afternoon. Forty prospects with Bay Area ties, a handful of free agent tryout players and Hall of Fame wide receiver and San Francisco 49ers great, Terrell Owens, were on hand for the organization's local pro day.
Owens called it career following the 2010 season after spending 16 years in the league, so his attendance to Wednesday's workout was strictly in supportive father capacity. His eldest son, Terique Owens, is a 2024 wide receiver prospect, looking to land a spot with an NFL team at the end of the month.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Ben Warden throughout the 2023 season.
Reviewing some of the best looks from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward throughout the 2023 season.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers sideline portraits throughout the 2023 season.