Morning Report: Draft Experts Target Key Needs & Picks for the 49ers 🗞️

Apr 16, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 16th.

New and Notable

2024 Mock Draft Monday 3.0: Experts Highlight 49ers Biggest Needs, Ideal Picks

The countdown to the start of the 2024 NFL Draft continues, and with just over a week to go, draft experts and analysts continue to point to the same three areas of need for the San Francisco 49ers - offensive line, cornerback and wide receiver. Coincidently, most mock drafts have the 49ers using their early round picks to boost these three position groups, but the prospects being identified as the "best fits" for the 49ers have been a revolving door.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Season Comes to a Close

The San Francisco 49ers are turning the page with the 2023 season now officially in the books. Now, it's time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season.

As winners of the NFC West, the 49ers will face the winners of the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys, the champion of the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also the top team out of the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, they'll have matchups with every team from the AFC East and the NFC North and play every divisional opponent twice.

Learn More >>>

49ers Foundation and CA Natural Resources Agency Announce License Plates Will Go into Production

In time with the upcoming Earth Day holiday, the 49ers Foundation is announcing that a statewide campaign to create an official San Francisco 49ers license plate has achieved its goal for the highly anticipated plates to go into production next year. In collaboration with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), the 49ers Foundation had to pre-sell 7,500 plates, the state threshold to guarantee that the plates become a permanent offering from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). A portion of the funds from the new plates will benefit the 49ers Foundation and help expand equitable access at California State Parks and other public lands.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: 49ers Newest Cornerbacks

The San Francisco 49ers added three cornerbacks to the team, signing Chase Lucas, Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deals in free agency.

Keep reading to learn more about the 49ers newest cornerbacks.

Learn More >>>

Terrell Owens Supports Son, Terique Owens, at 49ers Local Pro Day

Football returned to Levi's® Stadium on Wednesday, if only just for the afternoon. Forty prospects with Bay Area ties, a handful of free agent tryout players and Hall of Fame wide receiver and San Francisco 49ers great, Terrell Owens, were on hand for the organization's local pro day.

Owens called it career following the 2010 season after spending 16 years in the league, so his attendance to Wednesday's workout was strictly in supportive father capacity. His eldest son, Terique Owens, is a 2024 wide receiver prospect, looking to land a spot with an NFL team at the end of the month.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Ben Warden 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Ben Warden throughout the 2023 season.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
3 / 21

Levi's® Stadium

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 21

WR Deebo Samuel

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 21

TE George Kittle

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
7 / 21

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
8 / 21

DL Nick Bosa

Ben Warden/49ers
S George Odum
9 / 21

S George Odum

Ben Warden/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 21

CB Charvarius Ward

Ben Warden/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
11 / 21

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
14 / 21

OL Jake Brendel

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
16 / 21

Levi's® Stadium

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 21

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 21

QB Brock Purdy

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 21

LB Fred Warner

Ben Warden/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 21

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Ben Warden/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 21

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
2023 in Review: Best of Charvarius Ward Gameday Fits 👔

Reviewing some of the best looks from San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward throughout the 2023 season.

CB Charvarius Ward
1 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
3 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
4 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
5 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
6 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
7 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
8 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 20

DB Deommodore Lenoir, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
11 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
12 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
14 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
15 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
16 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
17 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
18 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/Kym Fortino
CB Charvarius Ward
19 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
20 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Sideline Player Portraits

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers sideline portraits throughout the 2023 season.

LB Fred Warner
1 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 29

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
4 / 29

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
5 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
6 / 29

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
8 / 29

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 29

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 29

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 29

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
12 / 29

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
13 / 29

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dee Winters
14 / 29

LB Dee Winters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
15 / 29

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
16 / 29

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
17 / 29

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
18 / 29

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
19 / 29

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
20 / 29

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
21 / 29

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
23 / 29

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
24 / 29

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
25 / 29

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
26 / 29

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
27 / 29

OL Spencer Burford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
28 / 29

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
29 / 29

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
