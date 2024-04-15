 Skip to main content
49ers Foundation and CA Natural Resources Agency Announce License Plates Will Go into Production

Apr 15, 2024 at 12:00 PM

In time with the upcoming Earth Day holiday, the 49ers Foundation is announcing that a statewide campaign to create an official San Francisco 49ers license plate has achieved its goal for the highly anticipated plates to go into production next year. In collaboration with the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA), the 49ers Foundation had to pre-sell 7,500 plates, the state threshold to guarantee that the plates become a permanent offering from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). A portion of the funds from the new plates will benefit the 49ers Foundation and help expand equitable access at California State Parks and other public lands.

Since the launch of the 49ers license plate program, the Faithful and State Parks supporters alike have rallied behind the initiative, nearly reaching the presale goal. As of today, fans can register for a specialty license plate for free, thanks to the generous support from the York family benefiting the California Natural Resources Agency and the 49ers Foundation.

California drivers can secure their complimentary license plate by visiting https://49ersplates.com and using the code "faithful" during checkout. The supply of free plates is limited, but once exhausted, fans can still purchase 49ers plates from the website at $50 for a sequential plate or $103 for a personalized plate, with annual renewal rates currently set at $40 and $83, respectively. Free plates are not eligible for personalization; the offer is for sequential plates only.

Following the cost for production and DMV administration of the plates program, CNRA will distribute a portion of the funds collected to benefit the 49ers Foundation's mission of harnessing the game of football to educate and empower Bay Area youth through direct programs 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP, and beneficiaries throughout the region. Funds will also benefit programs that expand equitable access to California State Parks, other public lands, and cultural and historic places. Any remaining funds will be allocated towards promoting access, maintenance, conservation, and restoration of all state parks, other public lands, and cultural and historical resources.

"We are thrilled to have reached this goal in partnership with the York Family, the California Natural Resources Agency, and our dedicated community of Faithful," said 49ers Foundation Executive Director Justin Prettyman. "This collaboration highlights our commitment not only to environmental stewardship but also to engaging our passionate fanbase in meaningful initiatives. Their unwavering support has played a pivotal role in making this initiative a success."

"49ers fans across California stepped up in a big way," said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot. "We're proud that the 49ers will be the first team to establish its own California license plate to help young people get outdoors and to preserve our environment. This partnership with the 49ers Foundation will benefit a broad range of communities and landscapes across our state."

Once the 7,500 presale applications are verified, the DMV will begin the implementation process, which can take up to a year before the plates go into production. At that time, the plate will be added to the Special Interest License Plate list on the DMV website, where it can be ordered by even more members of the Faithful and all Californians who want to support the new plate program.

For more information, fans can visit https://49ersplates.com.

