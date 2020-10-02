NinersFeed

Presented by

5 Things to Look For as 49ers, Eagles Rely on Depth in Primetime

Oct 01, 2020 at 05:56 PM
KeianMartinHeadshot
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers return home under the bright lights of primetime to face the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football." There are a number of storylines between both clubs, as the Eagles seek their first win of the season and the 49ers aim to stay competitive amid a stacked NFC West.

But no other storyline trumps the number of injuries suffered between the clubs. Between both teams, 24 players have landed on the week's injury reports. The next-man-up philosophy will be key in which team comes up victorious on Sunday. Here are five things to watch for during Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Eagles.

Depth Will Be Tested

The 49ers are certainly dealing with their share of injuries just three weeks into the season. Last week, San Francisco pulled off a decisive victory over the New York Giants without their starting quarterback, running back, tight end, center, wide receiver, linebacker, defensive tackle, both cornerbacks and both defensive ends.

Fortunately, the 49ers have relied on depth to rally the team through the first quarter of the season. The Eagles are in a similar boat. Philadelphia had 14 players listed on Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's showdown, including nine players who did not participate in practice.

The Eagles are already without top pass catchers Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Dallas Goedert (foot). Receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf), John Hightower (illness), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) all missed multiple practices this week.

Defensively, starting right corner Avonte Maddox is working through an ankle injury. Depth pieces on both rosters are likely to be called upon to fill various voids on Sunday night.

Deebo Samuel's Debut

Speaking of players sidelined, the 49ers opened the season without their presumed No. 1 receiver. Deebo Samuel was placed on Injured Reserve to start the season while working his way back from a foot injury. The 49ers opened his practice window heading into Week 4 with the potential to activate the wideout prior to Sunday's contest.

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the plan is to evaluate the receiver during the week's practices prior to making a decision to activate him ahead of Sunday's matchup.

"He's healthy, so I just want to see him out there and get back in the swing of playing football," Shanahan said. "It's been a while since he has. I know he's been working hard on his own with our trainers and everyone else with rehab. But we just need to see him go through three days (of practice) and what type of shape he's in. And if he can protect himself, he'll be out there."

Samuel is coming off of a standout first year with the 49ers. In 2019, he registered 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns while adding 159 yards on the ground and three rushing scores.

The Return of Kittle

The 49ers have been without their star tight end for the last two weeks as George Kittle has been working his way back from a knee injury suffered in the season opener. The tight end returned to practice in a limited capacity last week, as the team spent time in between their East Coast matchups in West Virginia. The team opted to hold Kittle out another week, before returning to Santa Clara as a full participant at practice.

He spoke with the media on Thursday with all signs pointing to a return in Week 4. Kittle's return comes as the 49ers are down a tight end with Jordan Reed likely to miss 6-8 weeks with an MCL sprain. The team announced on Wednesday they brought back Daniel Helm from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad to a one-year deal. Helm spent the majority of last season on the 49ers practice squad. He was waived by the 49ers prior to training camp before being claimed by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Helm adds to Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner as additional insurance policies as the 49ers aim to get Kittle back into the fold on Sunday.

Defensive Pressure

Despite resulting in a tie, Philadelphia's defense is coming off of an impressive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3. Last Sunday, the Eagles defensive line sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow eight times and notched 18 quarterback hits on the day. With an offense that's decimated with injuries, the pressure is on Philadelphia's defensive line to limit San Francisco with an encore performance in Week 4.

Through the first three weeks of the season, the 49ers offensive line has allowed 26 quarterback pressures, good for 13th in the league. They'll face off against a pass rush who ranks fifth in the league in win rate according to ESPN (51 percent), headlined by Fletcher Cox, Malik Jackson and Brandon Graham, who have already accounted for double-digit pressures through three weeks.

Primetime, Baby

The 49ers will appear in their first of five primetime games of the season in Week 4. The defending NFC Champs were awarded the max-allotted, five primetime games (four at home) in 2020. San Francisco has won their last two "Sunday Night Football" contests while outscoring their opponents 63-29. The team will also play on Sunday night in two of the 49ers next three contests. San Francisco is 11-6 at home during Sunday night matchups.

Related Content

news

Nick Mullens Leads SF to Dominant Win; 10 Takeaways from 49ers Decisive Win Over Giants

Head coach Kyle Shanahan credited all phases of the team, as the 49ers put up 36 points and held the Giants out of the end zone for the entirety of the contest.
news

6 Things to Watch For as 49ers, Giants Prepare for Life Without Barkley and Bosa

San Francisco's reshuffling of running backs, Ziggy Ansah's debut, the 49ers displeasing return to MetLife and other storylines in the Week 3 matchup against the Giants.
news

49ers Fear ACL for Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo's Uncertain Status; 11 Takeaways from Bittersweet Victory over Jets

Kyle Shanahan provided injury updates on several 49ers as the team defeated the Jets, 31-13 at MetLife Stadium.
news

5 Things to Watch For as 49ers Seek Redemption vs. Jets

Brandon Aiyuk's anticipated debut, Mohamed Sanu's quick adjustment to the 49ers offense, facing Frank Gore and other storylines in the Week 2 matchup against the Jets.
news

8 Takeaways as 49ers Fall to Division Rival Cardinals in Season Opener

The 49ers had no answer for Kyler Murray as the team fell to the Cardinals, 24-20.
news

5 Things to Watch for in 49ers Season Opener vs. Cardinals

Looking at top storylines for the 49ers in their season opener as the team awaits DeAndre Hopkins' debut with an NFC West foe.
news

5 Takeaways from Players for a Purpose Presented by SAP

The 49ers Foundation hosted its annual kickoff to the season last night virtually.
news

Competition at Right Corner and Early Impressions of Javon Kinlaw; 6 Takeaways from Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

The 49ers defensive coordinator discussed ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿'s acclimation to the NFL, the competition at right cornerback, the loss of DeForest Buckner and a number of other storylines through the first week of training camp.

news

Trent Taylor Returns, Jerick McKinnon Impresses; Recapping 49ers Training Camp - Aug. 15

Observations from the 49ers first full-team practice during training camp, including health updates on Deebo Samuel and Arik Armstead.
news

John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan Meet with George Kittle, Discuss Addition of Jordan Reed

Lynch and Shanahan held their first conference call since the end of the 2019 season and discussed Kittle's contract negotiations, the addition of Reed and the effects of COVID heading into camp among other topics.
news

John Lynch Provides Updates on Deebo Samuel, Addresses Jamal Adams Addition to NFC West

San Francisco's general manager joined the Murph & Mac show to discuss Deebo Samuel's foot injury, Raheem Mostert's restructured deal, Seattle's trade for Jamal Adams and more ahead of training camp.

Advertising