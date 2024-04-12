Morning Report: Bay Area Sports Unite for Giants Opening Day 🗞️

Logan Ryan Announces NFL Retirement

Safety Logan Ryan jumped at the opportunity to take part in at least part of an 11th NFL season when the San Francisco 49ers came calling in late November. The two-time Super Bowl champion hadn't been on a roster since the conclusion of his 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was brought in to help bolster a secondary gearing up for a deep postseason run. Ryan's decision to sign with San Francisco would lead him to his third and final Super Bowl appearance of his career. Over the course of his eight games (including the playoffs) with the 49ers, Ryan played in various positions with the secondary as well as assisting on special teams.