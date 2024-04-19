 Skip to main content
Morning Report: Lynch Details Spotting '49ers Spirit' in Pre-Draft Process🗞️

Apr 19, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 19th.

New and Notable

How John Lynch Identifies '49ers Spirit' in Draft Prospects

The San Francisco 49ers are one week away from making their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Over the seven seasons president of football operations/general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have directed the San Francisco 49ers, they've proven their ability to find coveted draft gems. Many of the team's star players such as Fred Warner, George Kittle and Brock Purdy were selected in the third round or later and have proved that it doesn't matter where you're drafted to make an impact.

Evaluating Every Current 49ers Player's Draft Round and Pick

The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching with the San Francisco 49ers slated to make their first selection on Thursday, April 25th. As it stands, the 49ers are set to make at least one pick in every round of this years draft.

Below is the 2024 NFL Draft schedule:

  • Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 5pm PT
  • Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 4pm PT
  • Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, 9am PT

49ers Roster Recap: Every Move Since the End of the 2023 Season

Re-signings, contract extensions, free agent acquisitions, tendered contracts, player exits, retirements and releases - there have been a multitude of changes to the San Francisco 49ers roster since the end of the 2023 season, and in just over a week, the team will be welcoming a wave of players via the 2024 NFL Draft. In preparation for the influx of new faces, let's break down the moves made to reach San Francisco's current roster.

Off the Field: George Kittle Cheers on Bayley at WWE WrestleMania XL 🙌

As a die-hard WWE super-fan, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's appearance at WrestleMania XL was no coincidence.

Kittle was on hand for one of the biggest events in WWE history at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. WrestleMania XL featured a star-studded lineup including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Snoop Dogg, Logan Paul and John Cena, and Kittle was right in the heart of the action.

49ers Sign WR Trent Taylor to a One-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced the team has signed WR Trent Taylor to a one-year deal.

Taylor (5-8, 178) was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. Over his seven-year NFL career with the 49ers (2017-20), Cincinnati Bengals (2021-22) and Chicago Bears (2023), he has appeared in 78 games (three starts) and registered 87 receptions for 834 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor has also appeared in seven postseason games. In 2023, Taylor appeared in 17 games for the Bears.

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Fans at Levi's® Stadium 🏟️

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers fan photos from Levi's® Stadium throughout the 2023 season.

49ers Faithful
Brock Purdy Hosts Youth Football Camp at Levi's® Stadium 🏈

Quarterback Brock Purdy organized a football camp for the Bay Area youth, featuring football drills, giveaways and meet-and-greet opportunities.

QB Brock Purdy
2023 in Review: Inside the Locker Room on the Road

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers away locker room throughout the 2023 season.

T Trent Williams
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

