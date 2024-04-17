Off the Field: George Kittle Cheers on Bayley at WWE WrestleMania XL 🙌

As a die-hard WWE super-fan, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle's appearance at WrestleMania XL was no coincidence.
Kittle was on hand for one of the biggest events in WWE history at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. WrestleMania XL featured a star-studded lineup including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Snoop Dogg, Logan Paul and John Cena, and Kittle was right in the heart of the action.
The highlight of the night for the tight end was watching WWE superstar Bayley's match against IYO SKY for the coveted WWE Women's Championship. Kittle shares a special connection with Bayley, who's a San Jose native and a proud 49ers fan.
The WWE star gave a shoutout to Kittle and the 49ers following the iconic event.
Bayley clinched the WWE championship belt while Kittle cheered loudly from his ringside seat, celebrating his close friend's victory.
Check out Kittle's reactions to WrestleMania XL in the mic'd up video below: