Off the Field: Kittle, Hufanga, Mitchell and Ward Take WWE Monday Night Raw

With WWE in The Bay for Monday Night Raw, a few San Francisco 49ers stars stopped by the SAP Center to get in on the action.
One of the NFL's biggest WWE fans, tight end George Kittle, sat in the first row alongside his teammates Talanoa Hufanga, Elijah Mitchell and Charvarius Ward.
Kittle had a run in with The Miz on Monday night, after the All-Pro tight end got involved in a match between the WWE Superstar and NFL analyst Pat McAfee on the first night of WrestleMania 39 earlier this year.
The 49ers tight end delivered a vicious clothesline to The Miz and set up McAfee to flip onto the wrestler and take him out. McAfee won the WrestleMania match and Kittle joined him to celebrate in the ring.
"The show was fabulous," Kittle said. "My guy Drew McIntyre beating up The Miz was the highlight of my night, probably the highlight of October already. The Miz deserved it."
The tight end also gave a shoutout to his teammate left tackle Trent Williams on Monday Night Raw, saying he would make the best WWE Superstar out of all the players in the NFL, because he's one of the "biggest and strongest human beings" Kittle has ever seen.