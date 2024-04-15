 Skip to main content
David Lombardi Talks Mock Draft Picks and Brock Purdy Offseason Plans | 1st & 10

Apr 15, 2024 at 02:00 PM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."

Faithful – we want to hear from you! Text "1st&10" to (408) 715-4949 to submit any questions you have for the podcast.

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:

  • 2:00 - Offseason workout programs begin
  • 3:09 - QB Brock Purdy hosts a football camp at Levi's® Stadium
  • 4:40 - Discussing Purdy's first full offseason with the 49ers
  • 6:28 - 49ers sign CB Rock Ya-Sin to a one-year deal
  • 8:27 - Lombardi's 49ers 2024 mock draft
  • 10:40 - Pallares shares what qualities make a prospect a fit with the 49ers

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Ben Warden 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Ben Warden throughout the 2023 season.

