Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for NFL Draft with Local Pro Day 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, April 11th.
New and Notable
49ers Host Local Pro Day Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft
On Wednesday, NFL prospects with Bay Area ties and four current free agents showcased their skills at Levi's® Stadium during the San Francisco 49ers local pro day.
President of football operations and general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Nick Sorenson and several others from the 49ers coaching staff and personnel department were on hand to observe and evaluate the 40-plus athletes in attendance. San Francisco's local pro day allows for players who either grew up in the region or suited up for a university within the area to run through a workout and get face-time with the executives making draft decisions later in the month.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Releases His Top 50 Prospects List 4.0
In just over two week's time, all 32 clubs across the league will be gearing up to make their first picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The pool of talent that teams will be selecting from includes the best of the best in college football, and over the course of the last several months, these players have spent their time undergoing all types of evaluation either at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, pro days or top 30 visits.
How the Shanahan-Lynch Coaching Tree Has Rewarded the 49ers in the NFL Draft
For the San Francisco 49ers, success isn't just measured by wins on the field, but also by the ability to develop talent both in the locker room and in the front office. The team's commitment to building up personnel within its organization has led to it's on-the-field success and a coaching/front office tree of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch that continues to grow throughout the league.
Logan Ryan Announces NFL Retirement
Safety Logan Ryan jumped at the opportunity to take part in at least part of an 11th NFL season when the San Francisco 49ers came calling in late November. The two-time Super Bowl champion hadn't been on a roster since the conclusion of his 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but was brought in to help bolster a secondary gearing up for a deep postseason run. Ryan's decision to sign with San Francisco would lead him to his third and final Super Bowl appearance of his career. Over the course of his eight games (including the playoffs) with the 49ers, Ryan played in various positions with the secondary as well as assisting on special teams.
2024 Mock Draft Monday 2.0: Analysts Eye an Offensive Lineman in Round 1
We're roughly two weeks out from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft, and for the San Francisco 49ers, this year's draft is the club's first opportunity to jump back into first-round action since 2021. The team's first round picks in 2022 and 2023 were part of the concessions made in a trade for quarterback Trey Lance during the 2021 NFL Draft, and last year, the team didn't make a pick until the third round after sending their second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers as part of the trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. In 2024, the 49ers own the 31st-overall pick and are slated to make nine additional picks in the rounds that follow.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers sideline portraits throughout the 2023 season.
During the Giants Opening Day at Oracle Park, Deebo Samuel Sr. and Fred Warner threw out the ceremonial first pitch and Mitch Wishnowsky punted a football into the bay.
Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Greg Harris throughout the 2023 season.