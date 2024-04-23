 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: John Lynch Details Prospects Class and Draft Position 🗞️

Apr 23, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 23rd.

New and Notable

Lynch Shares Prospect Evals, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the Draft Preview

The San Francisco 49ers are headed into this weekend's 2024 NFL Draft with 10 picks available and with no glaring needs on the roster following free agency. Through a variety of avenues from contract extensions, free agent additions, free agent re-signings and trades, the 49ers have positioned positively as they prepare to welcome their next generation of playmakers.

Learn More >>>

2024 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Analysts Eye a Cornerback in First Round for 49ers

Happy draft week, Fatihful! The start of the 2024 NFL Draft is just days away which means this Monday marks our final mock draft round up. Over the course of the last month, we've been tracking the predictions of draft experts and media members across the league as it relates to the San Francisco 49ers upcoming draft picks. With 10 picks on hand and in their current order, several mock drafts from this month have pointed towards three main areas of need for the 49ers - offensive lineman, cornerback and wide receiver.

Learn More >>>

Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: Mitch Wishnowsky, Charles Haley and More

With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.

The team is slated to make three selections in the fourth round this year, at picks No. 124, 132 and 135, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Newest Players of the 49ers Offense

The San Francisco 49ers added five players to their offense, signing OL Brandon Parker, QB Joshua Dobbs, RB Patrick Taylor Jr., TE Eric Saubert and WR Trent Taylor to one-year deals in free agency.

Keep reading to learn more about the newest members of the 49ers offense.

Learn More >>>

Notable 49ers Sixth-Round Draftees: Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker and More

With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.

The team is slated to make two selections in the sixth round this year, at picks No. 211 and 215, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Kym Fortino 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Kym Fortino throughout the 2023 season.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
2 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 22

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 22

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
6 / 22

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky
7 / 22

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 22

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
9 / 22

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa
10 / 22

DL Javon Hargrave, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
12 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
14 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
15 / 22

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
17 / 22

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
18 / 22

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
19 / 22

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 22

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
21 / 22

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
22 / 22

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Fans at Levi's® Stadium 🏟️

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers fan photos from Levi's® Stadium throughout the 2023 season.

49ers Faithful
1 / 25

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 25

49ers Faithful

David Gonzalez/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 25

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 25

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 25

49ers Faithful

David Gonzalez/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 25

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 25

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 25

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 25

49ers Faithful

Greg Harris/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 25

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 25

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 25

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 25

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 25

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 25

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 25

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 25

49ers Faithful

David Gonzalez/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Review the 49ers Late-Round Draft Gems 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Lynch Details Spotting '49ers Spirit' in Pre-Draft Process🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Roster Changes Since the End of the 2023 Season 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Add to Wide Receiver Corps 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Draft Experts Target Key Needs & Picks for the 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Hall of Famer Spotted at Local Pro Day 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Bay Area Sports Unite for Giants Opening Day 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Prepare for NFL Draft with Local Pro Day 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: How the Lynch-Shanahan Coaching Tree Impacts the 2024 Draft 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Mock Drafts Point to the Offensive Line in Round 1 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Top Draft Prospects From Every Position 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising