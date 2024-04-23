Morning Report: John Lynch Details Prospects Class and Draft Position 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, April 23rd.
New and Notable
Lynch Shares Prospect Evals, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the Draft Preview
The San Francisco 49ers are headed into this weekend's 2024 NFL Draft with 10 picks available and with no glaring needs on the roster following free agency. Through a variety of avenues from contract extensions, free agent additions, free agent re-signings and trades, the 49ers have positioned positively as they prepare to welcome their next generation of playmakers.
2024 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Analysts Eye a Cornerback in First Round for 49ers
Happy draft week, Fatihful! The start of the 2024 NFL Draft is just days away which means this Monday marks our final mock draft round up. Over the course of the last month, we've been tracking the predictions of draft experts and media members across the league as it relates to the San Francisco 49ers upcoming draft picks. With 10 picks on hand and in their current order, several mock drafts from this month have pointed towards three main areas of need for the 49ers - offensive lineman, cornerback and wide receiver.
Notable 49ers Fourth-Round Draftees: Mitch Wishnowsky, Charles Haley and More
With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.
The team is slated to make three selections in the fourth round this year, at picks No. 124, 132 and 135, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
5 Things to Know: Newest Players of the 49ers Offense
The San Francisco 49ers added five players to their offense, signing OL Brandon Parker, QB Joshua Dobbs, RB Patrick Taylor Jr., TE Eric Saubert and WR Trent Taylor to one-year deals in free agency.
Keep reading to learn more about the newest members of the 49ers offense.
Notable 49ers Sixth-Round Draftees: Elijah Mitchell, Delanie Walker and More
With a rich history of finding talent in the late stages of the draft, there's no telling what hidden gems the San Francisco 49ers might discover in 2024.
The team is slated to make two selections in the sixth round this year, at picks No. 211 and 215, on Saturday, April 27. Click here to view the 49ers full list of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.
