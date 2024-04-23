Morning Report: John Lynch Details Prospects Class and Draft Position 🗞️

2024 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Analysts Eye a Cornerback in First Round for 49ers

Happy draft week, Fatihful! The start of the 2024 NFL Draft is just days away which means this Monday marks our final mock draft round up. Over the course of the last month, we've been tracking the predictions of draft experts and media members across the league as it relates to the San Francisco 49ers upcoming draft picks. With 10 picks on hand and in their current order, several mock drafts from this month have pointed towards three main areas of need for the 49ers - offensive lineman, cornerback and wide receiver.