2024 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Analysts Eye a Cornerback in First Round for 49ers

Trade Up with the Green Bay Packers

Round 1: No. 25 overall: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

"Whether it's for a cornerback like McKinstry, an offensive lineman or a receiver, the 49ers could very well give up a mid-round pick to acquire one of the few missing pieces on an otherwise potent roster."

Round 1: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

"Finding a right tackle is high on the 49ers to-do list, but the "best player available" approach fits here, too. Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are both set to become free agents in 2025, so cornerback is a sneaky need in San Francisco. A severely underrated player throughout the pre-draft process, McKinstry has pro-ready technique. He allowed only nine receptions on throws into his coverage last season. McKinstry had surgery for a Jones fracture in his right foot this offseason, but he's expected to be ready for training camp."

Round 1: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona