2024 Mock Draft Monday 4.0: Analysts Eye a Cornerback in First Round for 49ers

Happy draft week, Fatihful! The start of the 2024 NFL Draft is just days away which means this Monday marks our final mock draft round up. Over the course of the last month, we've been tracking the predictions of draft experts and media members across the league as it relates to the San Francisco 49ers upcoming draft picks. With 10 picks on hand and in their current order, several mock drafts from this month have pointed towards three main areas of need for the 49ers - offensive lineman, cornerback and wide receiver.
Of course, the experts aren't the ones who ultimately decide the landing spots of this year's prospects. On Monday afternoon, president of football operations and general manager addressed the media for the first time since the 2024 NFL Annual League Meeting to preview the upcoming draft and offer some insight into the 49ers approach to the big event.
For now, let's take one last look at who the experts are zeroing in on as San Francisco's first-round draft pick three days ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft:
Trade Up with the Green Bay Packers
Round 1: No. 25 overall: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
"Whether it's for a cornerback like McKinstry, an offensive lineman or a receiver, the 49ers could very well give up a mid-round pick to acquire one of the few missing pieces on an otherwise potent roster."
Round 1: CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
"Finding a right tackle is high on the 49ers to-do list, but the "best player available" approach fits here, too. Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir are both set to become free agents in 2025, so cornerback is a sneaky need in San Francisco. A severely underrated player throughout the pre-draft process, McKinstry has pro-ready technique. He allowed only nine receptions on throws into his coverage last season. McKinstry had surgery for a Jones fracture in his right foot this offseason, but he's expected to be ready for training camp."
Round 1: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
"Morgan is a smooth-moving prospect whose best position in the NFL might be guard. His track and field background gives him natural balance and core strength for good change-of-direction ability. His arm length isn't elite for offensive tackle play, but it should be adequate. While his footwork is fast, the strides in his kick slide are short. His hand placement, patience and football IQ are all pluses. Though listed at 325 pounds, he lacks density and strength. Bull rushes can overwhelm him if they come at an angle, and though he has the foot speed to stay in front of pass rushers, he doesn't have the natural strength to redirect their momentum."
Lombardi Round 1: DE Darius Robinson, Missouri
"Death, taxes and the 49ers using their top first-round pick on a defensive lineman. It's happened three times already under general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan. Robinson produced in the SEC, notching 8 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for loss as a senior. 'The Athletic's' draft expert Dane Brugler wrote that Robinson 'displaces tight ends like rag dolls' with his powerful frame."
Barrows Round 1: DT Johnny Newton, Illinois
"If no offensive tackle catches the 49ers' eye, they should go with the best player available. And that player could be Newton, who has a lot of Javon Hargrave-like qualities and who, maybe best of all, didn't miss a single game over the past four seasons."
Wilson Round 1: CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
Trapasso Round 1: OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
Round 1: CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
"The 49ers need to give Charvarius Ward some help with size and speed on the outside. He can be their version of former Clemson star turned ace Falcon A.J. Terrell (6-1, 195 pounds)."