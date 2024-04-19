Jennifer Lee Chan Talks 49ers Draft Strategy and Mock Draft Predictions | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast:
- 1:41 - Evaluating the talent of the 2024 draft class and how it fits the 49ers needs
- 2:24 - Potential prospects the 49ers might take at pick No. 31
- 3:49 - What qualities John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan look for in future 49ers players
- 6:13 - Players who are potential draft steals for the 49ers
- 7:07 - What factors might influence a trade decision
- 8:26 - Lee Chan shares her bold 49ers draft predictions
