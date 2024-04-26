Morning Report: Recapping the First Day of the 2024 NFL Draft 🗞️

Breaking Down the 49ers 10 Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are slated to make ten picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same amount of selections the team had the previous season. There are, however, a couple noticeable differences when it comes to the draft capital San Francisco is working with this time around. Unlike the last two years, the team will once again have a first-round pick, and in 2023, the 49ers also did not have the opportunity to make a second-round selection.