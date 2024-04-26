Morning Report: Recapping the First Day of the 2024 NFL Draft 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
49ers Select WR Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers have selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall from the University of Florida with the 31st-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Pearsall's stats from his collegiate career across Arizona State University (2019-21) and the University of Florida (2022-23)
49ers Select WR at No. 31 Overall; 3 Takeaways from Day 1 of the NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers made their return to Day 1 of the NFL Draft, and with the 31st-overall pick, selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out of the University of Florida. Pearsall's draft profile describes him as a slot receiver that is a detailed route runner with soft hands who "adjusts his track and lays out to make the make the catch."
Below are three takeaways from the team's press conference following Day 1 of the draft
Breaking Down the 49ers 10 Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers are slated to make ten picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same amount of selections the team had the previous season. There are, however, a couple noticeable differences when it comes to the draft capital San Francisco is working with this time around. Unlike the last two years, the team will once again have a first-round pick, and in 2023, the 49ers also did not have the opportunity to make a second-round selection.
Fred Warner Highlights Draft Importance, Contributions of Young Playmakers
The next big opportunity to bolster the San Francisco 49ers roster with emerging talent comes Thursday evening with the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off in Detroit. As it stands, 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and company will have ten picks to work with in this year's draft, including a late first-round selection at No. 31-overall.
Aaron Banks' Draft Day Story: Joining his Hometown Team
The East Bay native, offensive lineman Aaron Banks' journey to the NFL began in the very community that now cheers his name.
Banks' draft story takes place right near Levi's® Stadium. On April 30, 2021, the offensive lineman and his family rented a house in the East Bay to watch the draft unfold. As he was surrounded by loved ones and high school coaches, Banks awaited "the call" that would change his life.
