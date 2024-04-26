 Skip to main content
Morning Report: Recapping the First Day of the 2024 NFL Draft 🗞️

Apr 26, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, April 26th.

New and Notable

49ers Select WR Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 Pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall from the University of Florida with the 31st-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Pearsall's stats from his collegiate career across Arizona State University (2019-21) and the University of Florida (2022-23)

49ers Select WR at No. 31 Overall; 3 Takeaways from Day 1 of the NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers made their return to Day 1 of the NFL Draft, and with the 31st-overall pick, selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall out of the University of Florida. Pearsall's draft profile describes him as a slot receiver that is a detailed route runner with soft hands who "adjusts his track and lays out to make the make the catch."

Below are three takeaways from the team's press conference following Day 1 of the draft

Breaking Down the 49ers 10 Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers are slated to make ten picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, the same amount of selections the team had the previous season. There are, however, a couple noticeable differences when it comes to the draft capital San Francisco is working with this time around. Unlike the last two years, the team will once again have a first-round pick, and in 2023, the 49ers also did not have the opportunity to make a second-round selection.

Fred Warner Highlights Draft Importance, Contributions of Young Playmakers

The next big opportunity to bolster the San Francisco 49ers roster with emerging talent comes Thursday evening with the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off in Detroit. As it stands, 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and company will have ten picks to work with in this year's draft, including a late first-round selection at No. 31-overall.

Aaron Banks' Draft Day Story: Joining his Hometown Team

The East Bay native, offensive lineman Aaron Banks' journey to the NFL began in the very community that now cheers his name.

Banks' draft story takes place right near Levi's® Stadium. On April 30, 2021, the offensive lineman and his family rented a house in the East Bay to watch the draft unfold. As he was surrounded by loved ones and high school coaches, Banks awaited "the call" that would change his life.

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

San Francisco 49ers 2024 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

WR Ricky Pearsall
1 / 5

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
2 / 5

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
3 / 5

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
4 / 5

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
WR Ricky Pearsall
5 / 5

WR Ricky Pearsall

AP Images
2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Rookies 🏈

Look back at some of the best photos of San Francisco 49ers rookies throughout the 2023 season.

K Jake Moody
1 / 25

K Jake Moody

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
2 / 25

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
3 / 25

LB Jalen Graham

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
4 / 25

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
5 / 25

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Corey Luciano
6 / 25

OL Corey Luciano

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
7 / 25

TE Cameron Latu

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
8 / 25

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Gerome Wright/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
9 / 25

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
10 / 25

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
11 / 25

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
12 / 25

K Jake Moody

Ben Warden/49ers
TE Cameron Latu
13 / 25

TE Cameron Latu

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
14 / 25

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
15 / 25

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Corey Luciano
16 / 25

OL Corey Luciano

Gerome Wright/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
17 / 25

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
18 / 25

WR Ronnie Bell

Austin Ginn/49ers
K Jake Moody
19 / 25

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
20 / 25

TE Brayden Willis

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
21 / 25

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
22 / 25

K Jake Moody

David Gonzalez/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
23 / 25

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
24 / 25

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
25 / 25

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
