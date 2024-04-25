 Skip to main content
Aaron Banks' Draft Day Story: Joining his Hometown Team

Apr 24, 2024 at 05:15 PM
Briana McDonald

Senior Digital Media Coordinator

The East Bay native, offensive lineman Aaron Banks' journey to the NFL began in the very community that now cheers his name.

Banks' draft story takes place right near Levi's® Stadium. On April 30, 2021, the offensive lineman and his family rented a house in the East Bay to watch the draft unfold. As he was surrounded by loved ones and high school coaches, Banks awaited "the call" that would change his life.

Throughout the day, every incoming call came with a rush of anxiety. KNBR reported that there were a few times when his phone rang and Banks anticipated hearing an NFL team on the other line. Instead, the calls turned out to be his friends and family figuring out how to get to the house. "Please don't call," he texted back, clinging to hope that the next call would be the one he had been waiting for.

Then, it happened. With the 48th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected the offensive lineman out of Notre Dame. General manager John Lynch's voice came from Banks' phone, delivering the news he had been waiting for. The room erupted in cheers as his loved ones rejoiced in the realization of Banks' lifelong dream.

"It's insane," Banks said after being drafted. "It's funny because all of my high school coaches are here and everyone is a 49ers fan and wearing gear. They point to the TV. The place erupted and it was insane. This is the best moment of my life."

Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan both smiled at the fact that they struggled to hear Banks due to a room full of celebrations on the other side of the phone. Check out the video of "the call" here:

