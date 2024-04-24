 Skip to main content
Fred Warner Highlights Draft Importance, Contributions of Young Playmakers

Apr 24, 2024 at 04:30 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The next big opportunity to bolster the San Francisco 49ers roster with emerging talent comes Thursday evening with the 2024 NFL Draft kicking off in Detroit. As it stands, 49ers president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and company will have ten picks to work with in this year's draft, including a late first-round selection at No. 31-overall.

"We're extremely prepared and ready and looking forward to the opportunity," Lynch said in his pre-draft press conference. "To me, what the draft signifies is an opportunity to improve your organization, to infuse youth, to infuse competition, to infuse speed, to infuse toughness and dependability, all the things that we really covet. This is an opportunity to do that. I can't wait."

For an organization coming off a Super Bowl LVIII appearance in February, has most of its corps returning and was active in free agency, there aren't glaring position needs to fill. Instead, San Francisco can add depth, competition and its talent of the next generation. That's not to say freshly drafted talent isn't ready to contribute right away.

All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner spoke about the importance of the draft and bringing in high-caliber athletes that will turn into future 49ers playmakers.

"I always want to see us draft great players. You don't want to see us draft bad players," Warner said jokingly. "The draft is really important, obviously, you see how important it's been here.

"Guys play a lot of snaps as rookies and young players in this organization, being stable players for us. I am excited about the draft. Every year is important for the draft though."

In 2023, San Francisco leaned on several of its rookies on special teams and in Ji'Ayir Brown's case, he was called upon to step into a starting role after Talanoa Hufanga suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 11. The former third-round pick went on to make 17 total appearances (seven starts, including playoffs) and racked up 56 total tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups in that time.

To view a full list of the 49ers 2024 draft picks, click here.

